FOOTBALL
The Columbia Roughnecks rushed for more than 500 yards and the defense shut out Iowa Colony in the final three quarters en route to a 51-13 victory in Friday’s non-district football game at Freedom Field.
The ’Necks (2-2) finished with 529 yards on the ground, led by a pair of 100-yard rushers. Kai Castile had 151 yards on 11 carries and scored twice, and Naqualyn Grice rushed nine times for 127 yards and two scores. Jahiem Campbell also scored two touchdowns on 10 carries for 72 yards, and Kavion Lewis had 66 yards on six carries and a touchdown.
Ten players recorded at least one carry for Columbia.
Quarterback Tate Thrasher was efficient, passing 4-of-7 for 121 yards and a 52-yard touchdown pass to Zackery Whipple.
Casey Webb recorded a team-high 10 tackles and had five quarterback hurries. Clarence Thomas had four tackles and three sacks, and Zach White recorded nine tackles, two for a loss and six hurries.
The Pioneers (1-3) scored 13 first-quarter points to trail 19-13 after the opening quarter but were outscored 32-0 in the final 36 minutes.
Quarterback Kamal Henry was 6-of-15 passing for 78 yards and a touchdown and racked up 164 rushing yards on eight carries. Running back Jacody Miles was held in check with 46 yards on 14 carries.
Treshaun O’Neal tallied nine tackles, and Haydon Caston had nine tackles, three for a loss and two sacks in the loss.
Columbia will open District 10-4A, D-II play Friday at Sealy, and Iowa Colony will be on a bye.
Needville shuts out Sweeny: Four turnovers and fewer than 200 yards of offense did not help Sweeny in the Bulldogs’ 29-0 loss to Needville in Friday’s non-district matchup.
Needville got on the board first with an interception returned for a touchdown. Quarterback Diego Ochoa threw a 37-yard touchdown pass and ran one into the end zone. Running back Da’shawn Burton scored the Blue Jays’ other touchdown.
Sweeny (1-3) quarterback Kyler Head finished 6-of-13 passing for 27 yards and an interception, and running back Caden Jones rushed for 112 yards on 20 carries.
Peyton Pierce tallied a team-high nine tackles and a tackle for a loss.
The Bulldogs will open District 10-4A, D-II play Friday at Wharton.
Fast start puts Exporters in a hole: A 21-point first-quarter Silsbee lead was too much for Brazosport to overcome in a 49-20 non-district defeat Friday night at Hopper Field.
The Tigers took the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown. Quarterback Mason Brisbane also threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to go up 21-0.
Brazosport quarterback Randon Fontenette was 9-of-25 passing for 197 yards and two interceptions and rushed 18 times for 104 yards and two scores. Xavier Butler eclipsed the 100-yard mark for a third straight game with 148 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown.
Kaiden Shoemake had nine tackles.
The Exporters (2-2) will open District 12-4A, D-I play Friday against Bay City at Hopper Field.
Columbia freshmen stay unbeaten: The Columbia Freshman Roughnecks moved to 4-0 on the season with a 28-8 victory Thursday over Iowa Colony.
Braden Gilliam, Logan Lewis, Robert Reyes and Noah Wallace each scored a touchdown for the ’Necks.
Luke Breazeale led the team in tackles, and Robert Phillips, Corbin Powers and Ian Stewart dominated the offensive line. William Patrick and Logan Lewis both had interceptions.
Next week, the Roughnecks are looking to stay undefeated as they defend their home turf against the visiting Sealy Tigers.
’Neck JV falls to Pioneers: The Columbia junior varsity team lost 14-8 to Iowa Colony on Thursday.
Trailing 6-0, quarterback Caden Bledsoe found Riley Kingrea for a second-quarter touchdown. A two-point conversion gave the ’Necks an 8-6 halftime lead.
Brian Russell, Aiden Goff, Hunter Tello and Landon Soto led the ’Neck defense.
Iowa Colony took the lead following a turnover that led to a touchdown one play later.
The Roughnecks will host Sealy this week.
Roustabouts host Bay City: The seventh-grade Roustabouts white team played to a 7-7 score against Bay City on Thursday.
Diego Garcia scored the touchdown, and Matthew Villegas had an interception.
The Maroon team won 35-6.
Isaiah Williams scored four times, kicked two extra points and scored on a one-point conversion. Michael Bryant had a touchdown, Brayden Polk had an interception and Drake Autenreith had a fumble recovery.
The Roustabouts will host El Campo this week.
The eighth-grade white team lost to Bay City, 20-0, last Tuesday.
Bay City scored on the opening kickoff and on its first possession of the game to jump out to a 13-0 lead.
The ’Bouts controlled most of the second half of the game, moving the ball down the field. Judge Kelly, Triston Cook, Colby Hardin, Jordan Ellison, Marshall Ellison, Alfonso Juarez, Brayden Stansel and Carson Smith led the Bouts.
The Maroon team lost, 20-19, to Bay City.
The ’Bouts got on the board first with a 15-yard touchdown run from Korbyn Faulkner. The extra point was no good. Bay City scored before halftime to take a 7-6 lead.
The ’Bouts ate up clock in the third quarter, scoring on a 4-yard run by Faulkner. The missed extra point gave the Bouts a 12-7 lead.
Bay City answered with a touchdown to give the team a 13-12 lead after the missed extra point, but the ’Bouts went back on top on Quedyn Johnson’s 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
DeAndre Hart converted the one-point try to make it 19-13. Bay City, however, won the game after converting a one-point try following a touchdown with 17 seconds remaining.
Players who stood out for the Bouts were Briar Whipple, Kriz Alvarez, Michael Keen and the entire offensive line.
WATER POLO
B’wood finishes sweep of Galveston Ball
The Brazoswood water polo teams swept Galveston Ball in District 12-6A play Sept. 13. The Bucs won 20-5 and the Lady Bucs beat Ball, 20-3.
The Lady Bucs jumped out to a 7-1 first-quarter lead and did not allow a goal in the fourth stanza.
Kendall Dane recorded a team-high eight goals and Alex Sparkman and Mallory Varga each contributed two.
The Bucs did not surrender a goal until the second quarter with the score, 16-1. Nathan Napoli scored six goals, Hayden Donley had four, Ben Gonzalez scored three and two from Zeyad Chouai.
