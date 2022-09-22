FREEPORT
If non-district play was hard enough, District 12-4A, D-I won’t be any easier.
Brazosport opens district play today against rival Bay City, a much-improved team from a year ago with a combination of youth and talented athleticism.
Kickoff of the homecoming game is at 7 p.m. at Hopper Field.
“It’s a new season,” Exporters coach Mark Kanipes said. “Everybody is 0-0 right now.”
Bay City comes to town with an impressive 3-1 record in non-district play, surpassing its win total from last season.
Under third-year coach and former Brazosport assistant Robert Jones, the Blackcats return 30 players, including 18 starters from last season’s 2-7 overall record and 0-5 District 12-4A, D-I campaign.
In the Blackcats backfield is Brice Turner, a Class 4A state track and field silver medalist in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Sophomore back Jada Andrews was the team’s leading rusher last season, and senior Ayden Smith adds depth.
The significant addition to the team is Jamerian Knoxon, who was the starting wide receiver and backup quarterback for Brazosport last season. Knoxon was a productive receiver in his sophomore season with 23 receptions in five games for 357 yards and four touchdowns.
Sophomore Alex Estrada has put together a solid non-district season as Bay City’s starting quarterback. He is 30-of-52 passing for 597 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions.
Andrews is the Blackcats’ leading running back with 440 yards on 36 carries and five touchdowns. Smith has five scores on 16 carries, and Turner has two scores on eight carries and 118 yards. He is averaging 14.8 yards per carry.
“They have probably the fastest guy in the state of Texas, they have one of our ex-players over there, they have a good sophomore quarterback and some good, young running backs,” Kanipes said.
Bay City is coming off its most impressive win against Sealy last week, the same team that beat Brazosport 39-20 to open the season.
“They are a good football team, and we’ll have our hands full, but we will every week,” Kanipes said.
The Exporters have put together a couple of good days of practice, and Kanipes will lean on his seniors to lead the way.
While quarterback Randon Fontenette is completing less than 40 percent of his passes, he is still lethal on the ground with 360 yards and five touchdowns, including two rushing scores last week against Silsbee. Running back Xavier Butler has settled in well as the Ships’ lead back with team highs in yards with 478 and touchdowns with eight. He has three 100-yard games under his belt this season.
“We definitely have some guys that can hurt you if they get out to the second level,” Kanipes said.
Defensively, the Blackcats are led by defensive end Carlon Jones. The junior has 32 tackles and 10 tackles for a loss but is also a disruptor on the line with five sacks, and three quarterback hurries.
Defensive end Joshua Williams (34 tackles, two sacks, four quarterback hurries) and sophomore safety Isaiah Gonzales (31 tackles, one sack) are Bay City’s other leading tacklers.
“They come at you pretty good, so your offensive line has to be ready to pick up line moves, stunts and blitzes,” Kanipes said. “Shoot. We just have to play. We have to play solid and protect the football. We have been moving the ball well, but in the last game, we fumbled the ball a couple of times that killed drives and threw some interceptions. We turned the ball over three times on our side of the field inside the 30.
“So we need to take advantage of all the opportunities we get to score, and they are going to throw a bunch of looks at us, and we have been working on picking up all of their stunts.”
The Exporters’ offensive line was a question mark coming into the season but has since gelled nicely, Kanipes said. A few players were beaten up from last week, but the coach thought they should be good to go Friday.
“They are progressing as a unit together, and a lot of times it takes a little while to get that cohesion that you need,” Kanipes said. “They are the guys that don’t get all of the glory, but they put the work in, and they are starting to bond. Coach (Aaron) Hughes does a good job with them.”
Brazsport’s defense against Bay City’s skill positions is the most intriguing matchup.
Kaiden Shoemake has stepped up at linebacker for the Ships with a team-leading 43 tackles, two sacks and a quarterback hurry, and four tackles for a loss this season. Last year’s all-state linebacker, Darius Roberson, is second on the team in tackles with 36 and a team-high five forced fumbles.
“There is a little rivalry between Bay City and Brazosport,” Kanipes said. “Their coach (Jones) and defensive coordinator (Nathan Potts) used to coach here. All the seniors know who they are, we share some players, so it is always a good little matchup.”
Tonight’s game begins a tough six-game journey, which features new teams to the district in Navasota and Iowa Colony. District leaders El Campo and Stafford will be a challenge like always, and Bay City and Needville look to be better than last season. Entering Friday, four teams are 3-1 overall, and the other two are 2-2. Iowa Colony is understandably 1-3 as the new program progresses.
“Everybody is pretty good, and anything can happen from week to week,” Kanipes said. “I try not to look ahead from one week to the other because we have to focus on Bay City, but everybody is going to be tough.
“I don’t know too much about Iowa Colony, but I know they are athletic and young. Navasota has a rich history in football, so they are going to be formidable, and there is no team that you are going to look at and say, ‘This might be an easy week.’ There won’t be any easy weeks.”
