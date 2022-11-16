LAKE JACKSON — Turkey Trot 5K/10K organizer Amy Laney’s expectation every year is to break the race’s 2019 record number of runners, and odds for this year are looking good.
Runners will have a chance for an early-morning workout before filling up on their turkey dinners for the 10th annual Turkey Trot 5K/10K and Kids Run.
This year’s trot begins at 7:30 a.m. Thanksgiving Day at Lake Jackson Intermediate School, 100 Oyster Creek Drive in Lake Jackson.
The cost is $25 for either the 5K or 10K and will begin at 7:45 a.m. The Kids Run, which is free, starts at 7:30 a.m.
Online registration ends at 11:59 p.m. Monday. However, on-site registration is from 5 to 7 p.m. next Wednesday and 6:15 a.m. next Thursday at LJI. Packet pick-up is from 5 to 7 p.m. next Wednesday or at 6:15 a.m. the day of the race.
Laney is in her 11th year at LJI and seventh year in charge of the race, and believes she has the routine down.
“If it’s not broken, don’t fix it,” Laney said. “I just try to go with my same plan and try to make things better each year, and that plan has seemed to work so far, so I’m not changing it.”
In light of the race’s 10th year, everybody who runs in the races will get a finisher’s medal, and those who finish in the top three in their age group for male and female will receive a rally towel with the Turkey Trot logo on it.
“The rally towels will be a little different than in previous years,” Laney said.
As of Tuesday evening, about 39 kids have registered for the Kids Run. Last year, 78 kids were registered before the run, and Laney ran out of supplies. However, she’ll be prepared this year, she said.
“I’m hoping we can exceed last year’s number, and I have planned ahead and bought more supplies in case we get numbers that high again.”
There are 215 runners registered for the 5K or 10K as of Tuesday evening. The record is about 527 in 2019.
“My goal has been to break that record again,” Laney said. “Total registration, including our kids run, is about par with where we were last year. It looks like we’re up a little bit compared to this time last year.”
Proceeds from the Turkey Trot benefit Lake Jackson Intermediate and Rasco Middle schools’ band programs.
