Pearland’s Manny Castillo celebrates as he stands on third base after hitting a triple off Davenport, Iowa’s Greyson Ballinger during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa.
Pearland’s Jacob Zurek delivers during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday against Davenport, Iowa, at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa.
GENE J. PUSKAR/Associated Press
The Pearland 12U team will live to fight another day.
Manuel Castillo was 2-for-2 and scored twice, Kaiden Shelton hit a solo home run and Jacob Zurek led a two-hit pitching performance as Pearland defeated Davenport, Iowa, 4-0, Tuesday night in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Pearland, the winner of the Southwest Region, will have a rematch with Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, at 7 p.m. today. Pearland beat the Mid-Atlantic champions, 8-3, last week in their World Series opener.
A win today will advance Pearland to face the loser between Honolulu, Hawaii, and Nolensville, Tennessee, on Thursday night, with the winner advancing to the U.S. championship game.
Honolulu and Nolensville play at 3 p.m. today. Davenport, the Midwest Region champion, was eliminated with its loss to Pearland.
After enduring its first loss of the tournament Monday night, Pearland blanked Davenport behind Zurek, Shelton and Corey Kahn.
Pearland’s starter, Zurek, went three innings of one-hit ball, striking out two and walking one. Shelton pitched 1 1/3 innings, striking out three batters and walking one, and Khan did the rest in 1 1/3 innings, striking out four and allowing one hit.
The game remained scoreless until the top of the third inning when Shelton took Davenport starter Greyson Ballinger’s 0-1 pitch over the wall in left field for a solo home run. Ballinger pitched a compete game, allowing four runs on six hits and striking out seven.
After Zurek pitched a 1-2-3 inning in his final frame of work, the Southwest Region champs added to their lead in the top of the fourth.
Landon Karel reached on an error, and Castillo flew a one-out single to right field and advanced to second base when the throw went to third in an attempt to get Karel.
Cooper Arbaugh reached base on a dropped third strike, allowing Karel to score to make it 2-0. One batter later, Ethan Richardson’s ground ball single to left field scored Castillo.
Shelton worked around a one-out walk in the bottom of the fourth, and he and Kahn combined to retire the side in the fifth.
Castillo led the top of the sixth inning with a triple to right field. He scored on a wild pitch two outs later to make it a 4-0 game.
Kahn allowed a leadoff double in the bottom of the sixth but retired the next three batters, the final two on swinging strikeouts, to seal the game.
