LAKE JACKSON
The football field was Elijah Burris’ playground, and everybody was invited to watch him put on a show.
The Brazosport Christian junior scored nine touchdowns — six through the air — to lead the Eagles to a 66-22 rout of Divine Savior Academy on Friday night at Brazosport Christian School.
In his first six-man football season after dealing with an injury last year, Burris had been “getting his feet wet” six games through, but he seems to have mastered the sport by Game 7.
The junior unofficially finished with 165 rushing yards on nine carries and three touchdowns, and 229 passing yards and six scores.
“That’s what we want to see out of Elijah,” BCS coach Ricky Austin said. “Good job by him tonight.”
Of Burris’ six touchdown passes, five went to receiver Payton Calhoun.
“I don’t know anything about that connection, but it worked out tonight,” Austin said.
Burris explained his reason for targeting the senior.
“I haven’t really thrown to him, so today, I had it in my mind that I was going to look for Payton, and every time I looked for him, he was open,” Burris said.
Friday’s win was also a program-building victory for BCS, who switched spots with Divine for the No. 2 spot in the TAPPS District 5-1A standings with two games remaining.
“They are a fast, physical team and our guys took care of business,” Austin said. “Now we are on to the next one, which is against Living Stones. It will be another tough district opponent, … so we will have our work cut out for us.”
Burris got the scoring going on the Eagles’ second possession of the game. On fourth and 21, Burris launched the ball to Calhoun, who was covered well, but the senior high-pointed the ball over the defender and ran the rest of the 39 yards for the score.
Divine Savior’s first drive of the second quarter ended when Morgan Love slid in front of the receiver on Jacob Abboud’s low throw. Two plays later, Burris and Calhoun connected for a second time with a 17-yard pass to extend the lead to 12-0.
Following Divine’s turnover on downs, Burris scored twice within three plays.
He took the handoff, went right, stutter-stepped in, then cut to the outside for a 9-yard scoring run. The Eagles recovered the ball on a rekick, and Burris hit Calhoun while he was under pressure, heaving the ball and giving the senior a chance to make a play on it. He did indeed for a 35-yard score to push the lead to 24-0 with 4:19 remaining in the first half.
Meanwhile, the Eagles’ defense pitched a first-half shutout. The effort was especially impressive when the Eagles ended the half with a goal-line stand.
The Rays converted on fourth and 13 down to get into the red zone. Abboud ran the ball five straight times down to the 3-yard line, but BCS stoned the Rays’ offense as time expired.
BCS had another goal-line stop in the fourth quarter following two pass interference calls and four runs by Justin Abboud to get the ball down to the 1-yard line. However, the Eagles recovered a fumble to end the drive.
“Defense played lights out in the first half, and we had some unfortunate turnovers in the second half that put us in a bind, but our defense is resilient,” Austin said. “We had two goal-line stops, which is unbelievable. You don’t get that many in a game. For the guys to do that is outstanding and a testament to our defense. We’re a good defense.”
The Rays got on the board two plays into the third quarter when Abboud broke three tackles to complete a 30-yard touchdown run. Burris answered with an impressive run of his own when he took the toss right and beat the defense down the sideline for a 35-yard score to extend the Eagles’ lead to 32-6 with 8:54 left in the third.
Divine scored twice in a span of five plays to pull the game to its closest margin, 32-20, but mustered two points the rest of the way while Burris continued to do his thing.
Burris scored on a 38-yard run, but the play was called back for an illegal blindside block. The penalty gave Burris a chance to show off as he went right, cut in to get a block and cut backside to complete his 55-yard score with 6:13 left in the quarter.
“Something funny I kind of do when I am running the ball is pretend I am Lightning McQueen from ‘Cars’ and I am zig-zagging through traffic,” Burris said. “I just have that in my mind when I am running.”
Divine’s next possession resulted in Seth Henderson’s forced fumble to give the ball back to the Eagles. Seven plays later, Judah Newby scored on a 5-yard run to push the Eagles’ lead to 44-20.
Ethan Nelson made a possession-changing play on Divine’s next drive when his tackle on Abboud turned the ball over on downs to end the third quarter.
“Those two guys, Ethan and Seth, are the backbone of our defense along with Andrew Larson,” Austin said. “As long as those guys are operating well, I don’t see anybody doing anything bad to us on the defensive side of the ball.
“Watch out for those guys moving forward.”
Touchdown No. 4 between Burris and Calhoun came three players later when the two connected for a 33-yard touchdown pass, and their final score came with 3:33 left in the game on a 20-yard pass that saw Calhoun wide-open. That TD came after Henderson picked off Abboud with pressure from Heston Magallanes.
Burris’ final touchdown pass came as time expired. Burris hit Newby on a screen pass, and Newby did the rest, escaping an ankle tackle along the way for a 50-yard score.
Friday’s win concluded an emotional and prideful night for Brazosport Christian as the school celebrated homecoming and honored the 2021 Eagles state champion track and field team.
Burris was a valuable piece to that team.
“This was amazing,” Burris said. “In fact, we have not won a homecoming game in years, so we had to come into this game with the right mentality and push hard all the way through. It was super great.”
The Eagles will travel next week to Alvin to play Living Stones Christian.
