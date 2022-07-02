FREEPORT — As far as inshore fishing is concerned, it is going pretty good at the 75th annual Freeport Host Lions Club Fishin’ Fiesta as of Friday.
Categories on both the Adult and Juvenile leaderboard inshore are filling up with still Saturday and Sunday to go.
Weather once again is keeping offshore anglers away because of the rugged water.
The Juvenile Offshore division is completely clean in eight of the nine entries. Only the flounder (gigged) has entries with Ryleigh Hendrix leading the way with a 4.69 pounder. In second place is Ty Winstanley (4.47) and in third (4.16).
In the Adult Offshore only two of the eight categories have fish that have been brought in. David Chase who got on it on Thursday in the red snapper category still remain with his two catches of 13.37 and 9.63.
Also in the king mackerel division, Trent Allen is the lone representative with his 15.7 catch.
Breaking in a new fishing pole was Sweeny Junior High’s Caleb Thomas who got lucky with the gaff top category. Caleb Thomas originally brought in a second and third placer on the leaderboard.
“I’ve been fishing for the past three years and this is my first year to place something,” the 12 year old said. “It was hard but we got it done.”
It was also a family affair as father Cory Thomas was ecstatic to see his son place.
“He caught a couple with a brand new fishing pole but he had to work for it because that fish was working him over but he finally got it in,” Cory Thomas said. “He caught them about 30 minutes apart about 1:30 this afternoon at the mouth of the Brazos. At the time it was pretty calm but then the wind picked up and we didn’t catch anything after that.”
Grandfather was also along for the ride.
“He just made me proud, and I took a video of him and sent it to his grandma,” Randy Thomas said. “We were all just excited and just proud of him. He was straining when he was trying to bring him in and he just kept saying that he needed to get it.”
Unfortunately, Caleb Thomas’ placing changed less than five minutes later when Katy’s Brandon Lester brought in a 4.41 gaff top.
Lester took over second place and Caleb Thomas still was clinging onto third place with his 4-pounder.
“The gaff top was like in the middle of the river and I was sitting there eating some deer meat and I just saw the rod kind of falling over so I grabbed it hooked it and that was it,” Lester said.
In his second year of fishing the Fishin’ Fiesta, Lester a Jordan High School student last year placed first overall in the flounder division.
“It was choppy out there and I almost fell in a couple of times,” Lester said. “Weather wise it was rough for a while and we had to wait out a storm in our truck. But then it got better after that with a nice breeze. We will be back for more tomorrow.”
Fishing will continue until 3 p.m. Sunday with an award ceremony following at 5 p.m. at the pavilion.
This year’s grand prize was raised to $7,500 for Adult Inshore and Offshore.
