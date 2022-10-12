WEST COLUMBIA
The seniors did not disappoint on senior and parent night.
The Lady ’Necks were not going to let a young and athletic Iowa Colony team come into Columbia High School and upset their perfect district season. The seniors made sure of that in the Lady ’Necks’ 25-9, 25-18, 25-12 District 26-4A victory Tuesday night.
Kate Kondra played an all-around solid game, Katie Arnold was disruptive at the net, Payton Damborsky set up her hitters perfectly and the rest of the starting seniors made their contributions felt.
“Iowa Colony is young, but they are very talented, so we had to make sure we played our game to shut that talent down,” Columbia coach Alyssa Laker said. “Not only that but we ran our plays, ran our defense and I felt like the girls rose to the occasion and the scoreboard reflected that.”
Columbia (9-0, 23-11) set the tone early when Kondra’s serving pushed Columbia out to a first-set lead the Lady ’Necks would not relinquish.
Arnold’s block put Kondra on the line with the set tied at 2, and the senior served the next five points to jump ahead, 7-2. Kondra recorded an ace, and Arnold had a kill during the run.
Katelynn Lewis pushed Columbia’s lead to 10, 17-7, with an ace and a couple of hitting errors by the Lady Pioneers, and Briana Yanez helped the Lady ’Necks get out to a 21-8 lead. Arnold recorded back-to-back kills, and Yanez served an ace during her three-point stretch.
Kondra returned to the line to finish the set, including an ace, an Arnold kill and an ace to take Game 1.
However, Game 2 looked a little different.
Yanez served five straight points, including an ace, a Kondra kill and a block and a kill from Arnold to lead 6-1. The Lady ’Necks pushed their advantage to 11-3, its largest in the set, but Iowa Colony (4-5, 5-12) took advantage of Columbia mistakes.
With Morgan Frantzen serving, the freshman accounted for five straight points, including three aces, to close within 12-9. Aaliyah Rogers also recorded a kill during the run.
Both teams went back and forth, but the Lady Pioneers tied the game at 15 with Kaydee Howard serving when Columbia was called for a double hit.
“These girls always have fight, and that’s what I love about them,” Iowa Colony coach Amber Brooks-Lefevers. “We come back thanks to our serving and passing. When we serve and pass, we start winning ball games, and I think that’s how we can compete against these other teams.”
Then the Lady ’Necks got their act together.
Columbia finished the set on a 10-3 run, half of those points coming with Yanez — the team’s hand-picked Queen of the Court for the night — on the serving line. The senior received the serve thanks to Damborsky unsuspectedly pushing the ball over the net for the point.
“She did a great job of securing the ball, defensively especially,” Laker said of Damborsky. “There were a lot of balls that she laid out for, which saved us big time, but she has done a spectacular job stepping up and pushing the ball to places you typically wouldn’t expect, which makes it harder to defend.
“She has risen to the job, and everything I asked her to do tonight, she did it, and she did it well.”
Two points came on back-to-back kills from Kondra as the Lady ’Necks took a 21-15 lead.
“Kondra does a very good job playing all the way around. She is a force to be reckoned with,” Laker said. “Her serving alone was magnificent tonight, and she is a playmaker, just like Katie Arnold; they are both playmakers.
“They are very smart on the court, they know how to split the blockers up and we practice on our combinations all of the time, and they ran dang-near all of them that we practiced.”
Kondra recorded an ace during her turn on the line, Natalie Sharpe had a kill and Iowa Colony was called for a net violation to give Columbia a 2-0 set lead.
“We got a little silly,” Laker said. “Every once in a while, the girls might dig themselves into a little hole, and we have to come back, regroup and secure our plays. As soon as we recognized what we needed to do and put a plan in action, we pulled ourselves out.”
Yanez was responsible for another Columbia run, this time to open the third set by serving seven straight points. Yanez recorded two aces during that run as the Lady ’Necks raced out to an 8-1 lead.
Kondra regained serve and tallied three consecutive aces with the Lady Pioneers out of sorts.
Columbia’s largest lead was 23-9, with Cameron Creswell serving as Columbia cruised for the sweep.
“We are young, but we are learning,” Lefevers said. “They come in every day, they work extremely hard and they are gaining all the knowledge they haven’t had. I think all of that has transpired on the court. They come out here and have a lot of heart and newness.”
Columbia’s blockers made it difficult for the Lady Pioneers to generate much offense Tuesday night, especially for kill leader Kaylee Preston, who was held to a team-high six kills. Howard finished with 15 assists, and Taylor Bonner-Williams recorded 14 digs.
Despite the loss, Iowa Colony is sitting in a good spot to clinch the playoffs in its inaugural volleyball season.
“We still have a lot to learn, but the kids are super athletic,” Lefevers said. “The kids that we have on the front line, Kaylee Preston, she’s one of our most dynamic hitters. She can hit the line, she can hit cross and she does whatever you ask her to do.
“We set up our blocking schemes, and the girls are still very new to that and learning how to set up those blocking schemes against Columbia’s No. 8 or an outsider who can hit the line. We have the capability and the athletic ability to be big on the front. They are definitely more dynamic than we expected.”
As for the Lady ’Necks, Tuesday’s win marked the fifth match Columbia has swept a team after experiencing a fair share of first-set losses early in the district season.
“I think we’ve kicked the first-set hiccups to the curb,” Laker said. “They have figured out that it is much easier to win right away than to come back and win. It sets the tone for the entire match when they come fresh out of the gate.
“I am a fan of going back to the drawing board. If something isn’t working — whether we are missing the first serve or the play isn’t working — let’s fix it, and this team is very adaptable.”
Although the win solidifies a playoff berth for the Lady ’Necks for a sixth consecutive season, the girls aim for something much larger — the program’s first district title. Next Tuesday’s date with the Lady Ships (7-1) at Brazosport High School will be a big matchup.
“I enjoy playing teams like Brazosport because it challenges our girls, and it forces our girls to make sure they sharpen their tools so they are ready for the playoffs,” Laker said. “We beat a lot of big competitors early in the season, which set us up to be so untouchable in district.
“We started early. We faced big competition, and we took down the big competition.”
