A couple of Southern Brazoria County athletes are moving on after playing their final seasons at their respective colleges.
Blake Perry and Maddie Medford are looking toward the future after finishing their careers at Missouri Valley College and Southwestern University, respectively.
In his fourth season at Missouri Valley College, Perry was getting used to living at Marshall, Missouri.
“I definitely took on their lingo in the way they talk,” Perry said. “It felt like a second home there, so I adapted to certain phrases that they would say a lot. But I wouldn’t say ‘y’all’ as much because they would look at me funny when I would say it.”
A pitcher for the Vikings, Perry earned a bachelor’s degree in business management.
“I plan on getting my master’s and playing somewhere, but I am not sure where exactly yet,” he said. “I am about to send a bunch of emails to a lot of coaches and see where the summer takes me.”
Besides knowing it would be his final season at Missouri Valley College, Perry had baseball and academics on his mind.
“This year, I just wanted to finish strong academically and hopefully make the Dean’s List, which I did,” Perry said. “Baseball-wise, I didn’t play as much because I was dealing with injuries like my back and hamstrings. So I probably played half of what I had done the last three years. But once the middle of the season passed, I got to play more because I was feeling better.”
In the final outing of his career April 30, Perry came in as a relief pitcher in the fifth frame and got a strikeout, but the Vikings lost to Baker, 17-8.
“I was feeling confident toward the end of the year, and I just tried changing things up on the mound and stay unpredictable,” Perry said. “I was mostly a fastball and changeup guy, but I still mixed in a slider and curveball. I was trying to keep batters off their toes.
“But it was different with the environment in Missouri because there were colder and windier games. But it was fun just getting to meet a whole lot of new people from different countries. I thought it was a good experience for sure.”
Missouri Valley finished the season 12-20 in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference and 19-28 overall.
“Reason I am not going back is because they don’t have my master’s degree, but I will be playing in a college summer baseball league in Utah,” he said. “I’ve played there before the past two summers, and they have been my favorite two summers ever. Utah is a beautiful place, and it’s hard to be bored there. Baseball-wise, it’s more like college baseball, but more laid back in having fun rather than just trying to destroy everybody.”
He will suit up for the Logan Royals this month.
MEDFORD
The Brazoswood graduate played her final softball game with the Southwestern Pirates April 30 in Georgetown.
Her final at-bat was a memorable one.
In the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament, she belted a solo blast over the fence against the St. Thomas Celts.
Medford played 40 games in her final season as an infielder with a .310 average, 20 RBIs, two home runs, 13 runs scored and two stolen bases.
Medford drove in 54 runs in her collegiate career, hit three home runs, and collected 132 hits, including 37 doubles and two triples. She scored 60 times, struck out 46 times and drew 32 walks in 421 at-bats. Her career average was .314 with a .942 fielding percentage.
A communications studies major, she made the Dean’s List, earned the Director of Athletics Academic Excellence Award and was on the SCAC Academic Honor Roll in 2019.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.