Blake Barthlome compares a hole-in-one to a lottery ticket. You don’t do anything different, and suddenly, you have the winning ticket.
That’s what the longtime golfer’s approach has been over the years after netting his fifth hole-in-one Friday afternoon at The Wilderness Golf Course.
“It’s just a ball and a stick,” he said. “Act like you’ve never had one.”
Barthlome’s hole-in-one Friday happened on hole No. 13 using a wedge. All of his aces have come at the Lake Jackson course, he said.
His first came in 2006 on hole No. 4, and the other four have come on hole No. 13, a 113-yard hole. The 3-par hole features a shot over a pond with a tree on the island. Golfers also have to account for the tricky slope on the green.
“I’ve kept the balls, wrote the date and hole number and what club I used,” he said. “In 2006, about a year after the course opened, that was my best one. I hit 152 yards with an 8 iron, and it went into the club. That’s like winning the lottery there. You hit a 4 ¼-inch hole from 152 yards, and you don’t touch the green.”
Some of the other aces were six years apart.
His second hole-in-one came in 2012, and the third one came late in the golfing season in 2018, he said. The last two have come within two years of each other, 2020 and the latest coming Friday.
“The third one, I got it when I was playing golf with a guy who is a lot better golfer than me and has been playing in the semi-pro stuff for years, and he said, ‘That guy has three holes-in-one, and I’ve never had one,’” Barthlome said.
Barthlome’s approach to his fifth hole-in-one was the same as the other four — acting cool about it, he said.
Barthlome plays golf at The Wilderness about four times a week, he said. He plays as often as possible.
“The things that get in the way of that are my wife; she’s sitting right next to me,” Barthlome joked. “And the weather. The Wilderness is a great course considering that it is a public course. It is well managed.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.