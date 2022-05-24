While she understood it could be a long shot, Sweeny’s Karissa Phillips wanted to test her basketball talent at the next level.
Phillips is getting that chance and will suit up for Iowa Lakes Community College next fall to continue her dream despite missing an essential ingredient.
“She’s one of the best coaches out there,” Phillips said of Iowa Lakes head basketball coach Ashley Martin. “She took her school to the finals this year and will be losing some of her players, but she was just straight up honest to me, especially because of my height. She just told me that I was going to have to work harder than a lot of the other players. She didn’t judge my size, but she was open and wanted me to go play for them.”
A member of JUCO Division III, Region XI, the Lady Lakers lost to North Iowa Area Community College in the region tournament. They finished 19-12 overall and 13-7 in conference play this past season.
Phillips focused more on finding the right place with the right coach with whom she could feel comfortable.
“There were some others that I was interested in, but when the coach from Iowa Lakes contacted me, she was very encouraging for me to go play there,” Phillips said. “They had a position for a shooting guard, and I like to shoot the ball, so it was an obvious decision for me.”
Unable to find the time to head to Estherville, Iowa, she is hoping to go over the summer.
“We never met, and since it was kind of late in the school year, we just decided to do a Zoom and went from there,” Phillips said. “But the coach really liked my grit on the basketball court and how I was a hustler and not scared to play the game. She mentioned that she wanted to see some improvement with my shot because I am on the smaller side. But overall, she just liked the way I played the game.”
A point and shooting guard for the Lady Dogs, Phillips averaged 8.5 points per game, 2.7 assists and 2.5 steals, but her leadership skills helped lead a talented Lady Dog squad in her senior season.
“I know that I am bringing a lot of fierceness to the court, and I am totally a team player,” she said. “Plus, I have the hunger and the will to work my butt off to be one of the best shooters and continue.
“I know that playing at the next level will be 100 times tougher, so I will need to be more disciplined, making sure to take care of business not only on the court but off of it as well. And really, I need to hold myself more accountable than I did in high school.”
Other programs interested in Phillips included Northern Oklahoma, Oregon State Community College and Mary Hardin-Baylor. However, going to Iowa was a choice she has stuck with.
“I didn’t want to go to a super big school, but I was looking more for a family community and something that attracted me,” she said. “But I believe that the way this coach set everything in front of me and how she talked about the sport to me was really interesting. Enough to want me to go play for her.”
This past season, Phillips helped the Lady Dogs to a District 25-4A championship and a 29-4 record.
“I wanted to go out of state to a new environment and just experience something different,” Phillips said. “Plus, my mom was all for it because she thought it would do me good to explore a different place.”
Phillips wished she could have started exploring different programs sooner.
“It was hard because I started it real late, and if I had any advice for others, start as a freshman if that is your goal,” she said. “It would have been a lot easier if I would have known more or less where I wanted to play, and by the time I got to be a senior, most of that would have been taken care of. Because my senior year came by so fast, in reality most would think that making up your mind in your final year would be easier, but that is not the case. By senior year, it would be best to be settled in what one wants to do and where to go if pursuing a college career in athletics. It’s a long process, and I just had to be patient in many ways.”
Phillips is happy that she found a place to go to, but now the hard part will come for her.
“Since I was in diapers, this is something that I’ve always wanted,” she said. “Now and I have been since our season ended is just be in the gym and get ready for this new process,” Phillips said. “But I am also spending a lot of time with family and soaking that up. I am excited about college. But I am also hoping that I will get an offer after the two seasons, at least that is the plan, and I am hoping that works out.”
Phillips will be studying criminology with hopes of a career as a detective or criminologist.
