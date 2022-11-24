Dec. 2-3: Maverick Stampede

Dec. 10: Houston Dual Championship, 9 a.m.

Dec. 14: at Clear Falls, 5 p.m.

Dec. 17: Falcon Invite at Clear Lake, 9 a.m.

Jan. 7: Maverick Corral at Morton Ranch, 9 a.m.

Jan. 13: Chicken Wing Duals (boys only), 5 p.m.

Jan. 14: Chicken Wing (individual), 8 a.m.

Jan. 18: Clear Lake Tri-meet, 5 p.m.

Jan. 21: Clash on the Coast at Clear Falls, 9 a.m.

Jan. 25: Battle on the Brazos (senior night), 6 p.m. at Brazoswood High School.

Jan. 28: Last Chance Round Robin at Sam Houston High School, 9 a.m.

Feb. 2: District 12-6A tournament at Clear Falls, 9 a.m.

