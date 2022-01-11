GIRLS BASKETBALL
Angleton 45, Fort Bend Kempner 37
Angleton 45, Fort Bend Kempner 37
Angleton 45, Fort Bend Kempner 37
Sweeny 46, Needville 40
Bay City at Brazosport, no report
Columbia 57, Stafford 30
East Bernard 47, Danbury 42
Baytown Christian 33, BCS 26
BOYS BASKETBALL
Angleton 58, Fort Bend Kempner 43
Stafford 87, Columbia 42
Sweeny 62, Needville 47
Brazosport 77, Bay City 40
East Bernard 74, Danbury 42
Angleton Christian 35, Central Christian 22
Baytown Christian 51, BCS 47
GIRLS SOCCER
Angleton at Fort Bend Kempner, Canceled
Brazosport at Huffman-Hargrave, no report
BOYS SOCCER
Angleton 2, Fort Bend Kempner 1
Brazoswood 4, Calhoun 3
