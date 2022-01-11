GIRLS BASKETBALL

Angleton 45, Fort Bend Kempner 37

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Angleton 45, Fort Bend Kempner 37

Sweeny 46, Needville 40

Bay City at Brazosport, no report

Columbia 57, Stafford 30

East Bernard 47, Danbury 42

Baytown Christian 33, BCS 26

BOYS BASKETBALL

Angleton 58, Fort Bend Kempner 43

Stafford 87, Columbia 42

Sweeny 62, Needville 47

Brazosport 77, Bay City 40

East Bernard 74, Danbury 42

Angleton Christian 35, Central Christian 22

Baytown Christian 51, BCS 47

GIRLS SOCCER

Angleton at Fort Bend Kempner, Canceled

Brazosport at Huffman-Hargrave, no report

BOYS SOCCER

Angleton 2, Fort Bend Kempner 1

Brazoswood 4, Calhoun 3

