During a week in which temperatures brought many Texans to their knees, West Oso Bear head football coach Brad Smithey needed to know that his players were surviving.
After getting in touch with his team and finding out many had it rough during the unprecedented cold, Smithey and his family members went into action.
“It started when we (he and his wife, Bethany) were talking about volunteering at a soup kitchen as we were sitting on our couch when our power finally came back a couple of nights ago,” Brad Smithey said. “Just talking about how fortunate we were and others were not as fortunate, we started thinking about our (football players). So I sent out a Hudl message to ask how everyone was and got a lot of feedback of, we are freezing, we still don’t have any electricity, we are short on food, no water and that’s when my wife and I looked at each other and we thought that it would be a good idea to make some lunches and get them to our players that next day.”
Hired last May by West Oso to take over their football program, the 28-year-old spent three seasons with the Brazosport Exporters as their quarterback coach for a season and two years as the offensive coordinator.
This week, he was the meal coordinator for the team he calls his kids.
Sixty-ive sandwiches were delivered on Wednesday by Brad Smithey, his wife, and his father James Scott Smithey, who came over from Needville to be the defensive coordinator with the Bears.
“So, I was in charge of the mustard and mayonnaise and my father Scott laid out all of the bread and made sure they were in order,” Brad Smithey said. “My wife came in with the cheese and meat and my mom (Dawn Smithey) was sitting on the table writing down ham, turkey and stuffing all of the bags, so we had a pretty good assembly line going. The intent for us was not to blow this up, but it did and I was just thankful to get an opportunity to help them in some way.”
West Oso played an entire 10-game schedule in 2020 in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic. They went 0-7 in District 16-4A D-II, finishing 2-8 overall.
“We struggled this year and with the pandemic, we had no summer strength and conditioning and of course no offseason,” Brad Smithey said. “We also had a short staff but the kids battled and continued to show their fight week in and week out. The coaches, coached their butts off and were asked to do a lot this year, more than any other coaching staff probably across the nation. And even with the pandemic measures, we still got to play a full 10-game season, which a lot of teams cannot say they did. The wins and losses were not in our favor, but the kids got to go out and play the game they love and we got to coach them and teach some life lessons.”
James Scott Smithey turned out to be the errand runner to the grocery store to when ingredients ran low during the making of the sandwiches. Leaving the Needville Blue Jays wasn’t hard for him after spending one season as their linebacker coach. For him it was about getting back together with his son Brad to coach together after spending a couple of seasons at Brazosport.
On the delivery detail, James Scott Smithey saw exactly what he wanted to see from their boys.
“They were very grateful and you could tell by the looks on their faces that they’ve taken a toll by not having electricity,” James Scott Smithey said. “But more so for us it was good to see their faces and whether we were fist bumping or hugging their necks it was better than anything or the food we brought.
“There were some instances where I had to text one player to get a hold of another one. To tell them that I was sitting in front of their house right now. But again just getting to see them and interact with them was the most gratifying thing for me,” he said.
As most of those Bears return to school after a week of frigid weather, Brad Smithey is grateful to be in the offseason portion of the football program so that he can continue to bond with his team, including his players and coaching staff.
“It’s been tough because this is our first offseason that I get to go with these guys so we’ve started to build a bond and started to create a chemistry and the culture that what want here,” Brad Smithey said. “It made it difficult going through this because there were certain kids that we knew really needed these things yesterday, but they didn’t have the technology. We were thankful that we had phone service and were able to get their addresses and stop by regardless if they reached out or not just because you’ve started to build a relationship with them and you will understand their background a bit better. That helped because you really get to know the kids in need.”
Besides the sandwich, there were also protein bars along with other items that the Bears could eat.
“These are moments where you know that the world isn’t sunshine and rainbows no matter the plans that we build and what we think will happen,” Brad Smithey said. “There are always going to be curve balls, so we just have to keep our head forward and focus on the main goals. Mainly because there will be adversity that hits along with hurdles during one’s life and one has to find ways to navigate around, through and over them. This generation will be stronger because of what they’ve gone through.”
