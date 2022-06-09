Hunter Simmons is already getting settled in at his new home.
The Brazosport Christian School graduate is in North Texas participating in orientation at Dallas Baptist University — the place he will call home for the next four years after signing his national letter of intent there.
Simmons signed with DBU for track and field and will compete in the 110-meter hurdles in outdoor competition and the 60 meters for indoor track after a successful track season with the Eagles.
“I chose DBU because I love Dallas and all it has to offer,” Simmons said. “I also have been interested in the college for several years. I attended a camp here back in the summer of 2017, and that’s when my interest started.
“I love Dallas because of the city and culture. There is so much to learn, explore and see.”
Other schools interested in Simmons were Texas Lutheran University and Southern Assemblies of God.
The Patriots are a Division II program and a member of the Lone Star Conference. The men’s team finished fifth in this year’s conference meet.
At BCS, Simmons saved his best performance for the biggest stage last month at the TAPPS 1A State Track and Field championships.
The BCS graduate was runner-up for the 1A athlete of the year after winning three individual events and was a member of the 400-meter relay team that also claimed first.
Simmons won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.79 seconds, clocked in at 44.37 to win the 300-meter hurdles and cleared 6 feet to take gold in the high jump.
He, along with the trio of Ethan Nelson, Ashton Alexander and Elijah Buris, took first in the 400 relay at 45.65.
It was a dominating performance for the Eagles, who won the state title after finishing runner-up last year.
“This season was awesome, and I enjoyed every moment,” Simmons said. “It was so special to finish it out the way we planned it as a team.”
Simmons ran with the 400-meter relay team that won in last year’s state meet, and he won both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles with personal-best times. The door opened for Simmons last season after Zach Newby suffered a torn ACL, and the BCS athlete never looked back.
“Last season, it was very hard to see something we worked for being so close to our grasp yet out of reach,” Simmons said. “I was very proud of all the hard work we put in this season to ensure that state title was ours.”
Simmons will pursue Christian studies with a minor in marketing at DBU.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.