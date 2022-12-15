SWEENY
Change can be challenging, but Sweeny’s Alyssa Fitts has learned to embrace it.
The Lady Dog junior has transitioned from playing post the first two seasons to point guard under first-year Sweeny coach Naroda Knox.
“The transition wasn’t hard because even though I didn’t play guard in school, I played guard a lot more on my summer team,” Fitts said.
Fitts comes into today’s District 26-4A showdown with neighboring rival Columbia as Sweeny’s third-leading scorer, behind guard Shania Woodard and post Shaylee Robinson.
The most points she scored in a game was 21 in a 44-29 win over Calhoun on Dec. 6. In that game, she shot 9-of-12 from the floor, grabbed eight rebounds and recorded five steals.
“I liked that game and the Brookshire Royal game. I’ve been helping out Shania, and I like to be able to do that,” Fitts said. “I like taking the ball from her. I can get her open so she can shoot the ball.”
The 5-foot-11 Fitts can still play the post, especially when a teammate is in foul trouble, she said.
“I can be anywhere anytime anybody needs me, and I like that,” she said. “I don’t score as much because I set plays up, but I feel it’s my job to get the ball to the post so the post can score most of our points.
“I get most of my points off fastbreaks.”
While scoring is not what Fitts is looking to do, she added 12 points in Tuesday’s 47-41 district win over Iowa Colony. Of her 12 points, eight came in transition.
“If we are getting 12 points from her, we’re rolling,” Knox said.
This year marks Fitts’ first full season as a starter.
She saw the court last season on a part-time basis, she said, averaging 3 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. Seniors Asha Strauther, the district’s most valuable player last year, and Karissa Phillips led the Lady Dogs.
Despite her limited time on the court, Fitts — an all-district honorable mention selection her freshman season and a second-team selection last year — picked up some pointers from Strauther.
“I learned a lot from her, like how I can’t be scared to go to the basket,” Fitts said. “I want to become a better point guard this season and lead the team to the playoffs, and I feel like we can. We have to play as a team, and I think we are getting there.”
With Strauther and Phillips gone, Knox needed another point guard he felt comfortable with and would take pressure off Woodard. Knox believed Woodard had been working too hard to get shots off.
With Woodard not being an off-the-dribble scorer and Fitts focused on getting her teammates more involved than she was scoring, the two were a perfect match in Sweeny’s backcourt.
“We run plays, we have structure, but I don’t ever take away their natural instincts in playing basketball,” Knox said. “Sometimes, I will see her instincts kick in. I got lucky. We have a lot of intelligent girls in the program — she and Shaylee are in dual enrollment, and they both have averages of 95 or 96 percent or higher as a grade average.
“All our girls in the starting five are on pace to be on the all-academic district team. So it is easier to coach with smart kids who accept the coaching.”
While Fitts continues to improve as the Lady Dogs’ guard, the connection between Fitts and Knox had to improve before the season began.
Knox is a 16-year coach with stops at Somerville, South Houston and his latest at Dickinson before coming to Sweeny (1-1, 5-11) this season.
His previous experience brings against-the-grain ideas to a program used to the success it enjoyed under Dwayne Stevens over the last two seasons. Knox loaded the schedule this season with 6A and 5A schools in non-district play to give him a better understanding of the team he has.
“When I first took the job and would go through film of games from last year, every time I would see her in a game, she was just standing in the corner,” Knox said. “For 4A, she has good size, and after a few workouts, I saw how she handled the ball.
“She’s very smart, and I think that is what we need in a point guard.”
As workouts were approaching in September, Knox wasn’t sure Fitts would be a member of the varsity team because of her work ethic, but the two worked things out.
“She understood what we wanted from here and how you are going to get to play, and then a light came on,” Knox said. “I am a person of chances, we are all human and they are kids, but she has accepted the coaching, and that’s why she’s getting better.”
Fitts and Knox had “issues” getting to know each other, and she initially rejected Knox’s changes. However, Fitts came to Knox and explained what was working and what wasn’t for her, Knox said. That moment said a lot to the veteran coach.
“I reevaluated how I was handling and coaching her, and ever since then, it has been smooth sailing,” Knox said. “That’s when I knew she would be one of our captains.”
Knox believes Fitts is “way ahead” of where he thought she would be at this point of the season, he said. While the coach is still figuring out his best starting five, he knows Fitts is one of those best five.
“I believe, and this is subjective, I believe she is our best player,” Knox said. “She’s smart, not selfish and has developed into a good captain.”
