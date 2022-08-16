A pair of local graduates have accomplished milestones this golf season.
Brazoswood High School graduate Jacob Borow qualified for the Amateur Golf Championship, and Angleton High School alumnus Lakareber Abe competed in her first LPGA Tour outing after years of playing against amateur competition.
Borow competed on the first day of the 122nd United States Amateur Golf Championship on Monday at the Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey. He finished the day tied for 166th with a 6-over 77.
He finished seventh at the Magnolia Amateur in July to qualify for the championship outing. The U.S. Amateur Golf Championship runs through Sunday.
Borow has had a good season, including two top-10 finishes being named the 2021-22 American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year at the University of Houston.
The redshirt sophomore debuted at the Marquette Intercollegiate at Erin Hills in Hartford, Wisconsin, firing an even-par 72 in the final round. His career-best round of 68 came at the Valspar Collegiate Invitational and the Houston Classic, and his 36-hole low is a 145 at Erin Hills.
With his busy schedule, I hope to talk to him about his first season with the Cougars after redshirting his freshman year.
Another local graduate got a taste of competing at the LPGA.
Abe played in her first LPGA event after competing on the Symetra Tour — now called the Epson Tour — for about four years. Abe made her debut after winning the John Shippen Women’s Shootout and becoming a sponsor exemption for the Cognizant Founders Cup on May 12 to 15 in Clifton, New Jersey.
Abe didn’t make the cut, finishing with a one-over 145 through two days.
I reached out to Abe a couple of months ago, and she won’t be free for at least another month, but I thought I would give an update on her progress this season. She has competed in 15 outings with the Epson Tour this season, making the cut six times.
HOLE-IN-ONE ALERT
Rod Hall drained an ace on hole No. 13 on Aug. 3 at The Wilderness Golf Course using a sand wedge from 126 yards out.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.