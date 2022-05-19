Hundreds of students and faculty gather at Performance Gym on Wednesday to cheer on and support the two teams comprised of a mix of Brazoswood High School special education and general education students during the unified basketball game.
Hundreds of students and faculty gather at Performance Gym on Wednesday to cheer on and support the two teams comprised of a mix of Brazoswood High School special education and general education students during the unified basketball game.
CLUTE — The pop of the Brazoswood High School ninth-grade arena was consistent throughout Wednesday afternoon during the school’s Unified basketball game.
Cheerleaders, drumline performers, students, parents and administration were in attendance to watch the fourth annual event pitting Life Skills students against Brazoswood’s student-athletes for four quarters.
“It’s a good atmosphere to have people watching them and cheering them on and getting them excited,” physical education coach Cameron Delgado said.
Unified basketball is not the only sport Brazoswood offers Life skills students. The school also has a Special Olympics baseball team called the “Purple Penguins.”
Unified activities join people with and without intellectual disabilities to play on the same team. Wednesday’s game finished with a 36-36 score.
Senior student Colton Toutcheque was one of the most charismatic players on the floor for both teams.
Delgado wasn’t surprised by his enthusiasm. Delgado sees many unified students in his third-period gym class every day.
“They were trying to get a group of kids together, play basketball or volleyball, do something because that’s the only chance they can get all that energy out,” Delgado said.
Heather Maynard, Life Skills teacher at Brazoswood, said she was pleasantly surprised with the turnout — which had more people attend than usual.
This year was the first time the school included the cheerleaders and the drumline, Maynard said.
The Life Skills students have been looking forward to the event all year and came ready to play this morning, she said.
“This is like a chance for them to shine a little bit and stand out. This is their day, and I think it was great because they just loved it,” Maynard said. “Teamwork is very important, especially for our kids being able to learn how to play as a team, communicate as a team and do basic teamwork skills.
“If you didn’t feel touched, I don’t know what would touch you because it was really great to see.”
Seeing general education students participating, officiating or coaching in the game encouraged Delgado.
“They always want to play and do something, he said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.