ANGLETON
The anchor of the back line for the Angleton Ladycats volleyball team is more than just a star on the court.
Senior libero Isabel Avalos seems to always be in the right position, whether reaching out for a dig or directing traffic for her teammates.
“She knew what I was asking of every position,” head coach Cheyenne Lansford said. “She’s not the kind of person where if I’m not talking about her position or what she’s supposed to do, she’s tuning out. She’s listening, so if I tell the middle what to do or an outside blocker what to do or where they should be, she’s listening to those coaching points.”
Her journey dates back to her junior high days.
Before sixth grade, volleyball was not on Avalos’ mind. She learned by eighth grade that she wanted to play libero.
“I didn’t get into sports when I was little, I played softball when I was really little, but after that, it was just like no sports in my house,” Avalos said.
Off the court, her impact is almost, if not more, noticeable in the classroom. Avalos ranks fifth in her class and has visited some of the top universities in the state.
“She’s not just a high achieving, driven volleyball player, but she also has the student-athletes part down where she’s going to work hard in all aspects of her life,” Lansford said.
When Avalos was young, she became interested in puzzles and rapidly worked her way into more complex ones.
“She started off with a few pieces, and then she’d move up to the 25 and the 50 and by the time she got into preschool, she was already doing 100 puzzles, and the other kids were in the 25 and 50s,” her mother, Matilde Avalos, said.
Her transformation morphed into books, and she still reads consistently.
Isabel was a part of the Millionaire Club twice in elementary, where if a student read a million words in their books, they would receive recognition.
“She read so much we would get upset with her like Isabel, would you please put that backdown? We’re trying to eat dinner,” Matilde said.
Matilde would buy books for Isabel often and thinks Isabel has every bluebonnet book from first to eighth grade.
Alongside being a part of the school’s Gifted and Talented program, Isabel also was accepted into the dual-language program and worked on being bilingual up into her eighth-grade year.
Isabel was shocked when she found out she ranked fifth her freshman year.
On the court, Isabel wasted little time moving up in the volleyball program, playing on varsity her sophomore year as the second-string libero.
“Coming to high school, having coach Lansford as my coach was like a cherry on top because she’s amazing, and she’s taught me so much,” Isabel said.
Lansford, who was Isabel’s freshman coach, has grown with the libero.
“She had a lot of things to work on but was always ready and hungry to work on those things,” Lansford said.
Isabel felt like she grew between her freshman and sophomore years by watching game film of not only herself but other players and attributed that to her success.
“I developed an addiction to watching volleyball, and one person that I always strive to be like to go to was Morgan Hentz, former Stanford University libero,” she said.
Hentz’s accolades are among the most in National Collegiate Athletic Association Volleyball history. She was a three-time NCAA Champion, winning Final Four co-most outstanding player in 2018 alongside a three-time AVCA All-American first team. Isabel studied Hentz’s movement and reaction to the ball.
The COVID pandemic forced Isabel, like others, to stay home, but it did not take away her drive.
“She would exercise on her own when COVID hit and they (the team) had little exercises that the coach had sent home for them to do during the summer,” Matilde said. “She also found a Nike workout online, and she started doing that. We have exercise equipment at home so she was doing that, she was doing yoga and she’d exercise twice a day.
Even with the growth, Isabel still saw room for improvement.
“I felt like I didn’t use my voice as much as I should have,” Isabel said. “And so I started getting a little more comfortable, but even then, there was more that I could have done. I feel that you should be talking to everybody; you shouldn’t know everything because just being in that corner, you can see you have a view of everything.”
The person she credits most of her growth is Lansford.
“I feel like being put in the captain position was like a solidifying moment, like she’s noticing the work that I’m putting in not only for myself but for others,’’ Isabel said.
Lansford has noticed Isabel’s work, and the senior has developed into a strong team leader over the past two years.
Matilde has witnessed Isabels’ fearlessness, dating back to her youth.
“I remember when she went to Six Flags for the first time with her uncle and I said, ‘’Please tell me she didn’t get on.’ This was a brand new ride that dropped straight down, and he said, “Yeah, that’s the first thing she got,” Matilde said.
Another example of her lionhearted spirit came when she participated in an alumni game as the only freshman.
In 2022, she leads the Ladycats, who wear their spontaneous personalities on their shoes with ribbons.
“We have a lot of people on the team that play softball, and one of softball’s things is they buy ribbons before every game and then put them in their hair,” Isabel said. “Well, some people think we look like little children when we do that. So we’re like, OK, let’s put them on our shoes, and then just kind of piled out.”
Each team member has to develop a motivational theme before a game. One of the players brought ribbons, and it’s caught on ever since.
“I’ve never asked her why we just bought our ribbons and went on,” Matilde said.
Lansford noticed the ribbons during a preseason game and had more questions than answers. There was no color rhythm to the ribbons; it was simple. They won a game; they added another ribbon.
It’s bad juju if they take the ribbon off, Lansford said.
Angleton is off to a 1-3 start in 18-5A district play, but Isabel and Lansford like the team’s growth.
Angleton’s roster has a unique dynamic, with seven seniors and four sophomores.
“We have lots of great athletes individually but always the trick is to work hard together and I think our team chemistry has developed,” Lansford said.
Isabel has enjoyed watching her teammates grow, specifically the sophomores, not only on the court but their personalities off of it.
“When you’re a coach, and you’re kind of like if you had a dream type personality of people you would put on the team, she’s one of those,” Lansford said.
After not attending any volleyball games for Isabel before sixth grade, Matilde is there for every game and is glad to go for her.
“My weekend tournaments when I played club, she drove me everywhere, she was always there no matter how late we were there. Just buying snacks for the team band-aids. Anybody needs a band-aid; she’s all in,” Isabel said.
“I want her to know that I will be there for her. No matter what, win or lose,” Matilde said.
Isabel has felt the lessons she has learned will carry over into the future.
“I feel like high school has just set a standard for how I’m going to carry myself for the rest of my life,” Isabel said. “Like knowing these people and learning not only like volleyball lessons but life lessons have shaped who I am, and it’s going to help me.”
