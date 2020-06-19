Brazoswood athletes went back to business as usual Thursday after quarantining students and coaches potentially exposed to a COVID-19-positive athlete.
“I’ve heard no complaints. The coaches have said the kids are working hard and we sent a letter out to the parents about the situation,” Brazosport ISD Athletics Director Alan Weddell said. “We’re doing all that we can to make sure all of our kids are safe.”
A student tested positive for the novel coronavirus after last working out June 11, the district announced Wednesday, leading to the 14-day self-quarantine of 60 players and seven coaches.
All Brazosport ISD locations for voluntary strength, conditioning and sports-specific workouts are still open as only one group was affected, Weddell said.
With its first positive case, Weddell and Brazosport ISD strengthened measures to keep their district athletes in a safe environment.
“We’re continuing to go above and beyond the UIL protocol to make sure our kids are safe,” Weddell said. “We’ve been following protocol — checking temperatures every day and we’re temperature minimums to 99.8.”
Coaches are not allowed to have kids workout if they have a temperature higher than that and will tell them to get checked, he said. They are also cleaning the bars after every kid lifts, rather than the UIL standard of periodically, he said.
The district is taking extra precautions to make sure its kids are protected each day they workout and Weddell believes the infected student didn’t catch the virus from the voluntary program.
“All indications say that person caught it at another location,” Weddell said. “No other players have shown symptoms and kids are being tested daily for their temperatures while filing out symptom reports.”
Brazoswood has its workouts at Clute Football Field, Slade Field, Lake Jackson Intermediate gym and Clute Intermediate gym. Brazosport has its workouts at Hopper Field and Brazosport High School.
