After the Danbury Panthers qualified for the UIL state football playoffs last season for the first time in eight years, the program could not replicate that success in 2022 because of injuries to key positions.
Despite the Panthers’ (0-6, 1-9) last-place finish in the District 14-3A, D-II standings, several Danbury players made the all-district football list.
Regional qualifier Tidehaven (6-0, 11-3) was the district champion this season, followed by district newcomer Boling (4-2, 8-4), Van Vleck (4-2, 6-5) and Brazos (3-3, 9-4).
The district’s most valuable player went to former Brazosport receiver Ti’Shaun Davis of Tidehaven. Other superlatives included Boling running back Ryan O’Neal as offensive MVP, Van Vleck linebacker Sam Brooks as defensive MVP and Tidehaven freshman quarterback Kale Russell as newcomer of the year.
The district’s first-team selections on offense included quarterbacks Rafael Herrera, Rice Consolidated, and Bryson Bennett, Brazos; running backs Joseph Dodds, Tidehaven, Trenton Jones, Boling and Cameron Austin, Van Vleck; tight ends Derrick Hippler, Boling, Charlie Hill, Van Vleck, and DJ Losack, East Bernard; receivers Jachen Duran, Tidehaven, Connor Claxton, Tidehaven, Maddox Crist, East Bernard and D’nerian Fuller, Rice Consolidated; center, Franklin Gavranovic, Boling; offensive linemen Marco Romero, Brazos, Clyde Griffith, Tidehaven, and Jessie Arrington, Seth Bear, Raybert Williamson and Tracy Taylor, Boling; and kicker Alex Cisneros, Tidehaven.
Defensive first-teamers included defensive ends, Losack, East Bernard, Justin Griffith, Tidehaven, Arrington, Boling, and Peyton Huerta, Van Vleck; defensive tackles Wyatt Lee, Tidehaven, Williamson, Boling, and Cody Armstrong, Van Vleck; inside linebackers Landon Piwonka, Tidehaven, Jones, Boling, and Kasey Zientek, Brazos; outside linebackers Austin, Van Vleck, Cannon Goubeau, East Bernard, Kyler Sweat, Boling, and Duran, Tidehaven; defensive backs Reid Morton, East Bernard, Ricky Rubio, Tidehaven, Jaxson Urbanek, Boling, Corey Austin, Van Vleck, and Chris Ortega, Brazos; and punters Cisneros, Tidehaven and Vincent Aguilar, Brazos.
Danbury’s Mason Ahart was named a second-teamer at quarterback, followed by Collin Williams at tight end, Mason Mitchell at receiver and Dakota Craig at offensive line.
Other second-team selections included quarterback Clayton Fajkus, East Bernard; running backs Alex Henriquez, East Bernard, Dyren Johnson, Rice Consolidated, and Aguilar, Brazos; tight ends Sweat and Sebastian Tovar, Boling; receivers Boogie Galven, Tidehaven, Carter McKnight, Van Vleck, Trey Gaston, Brazos and Josiah Cobia, Rice Consolidated; center, Ethan Luna, Rice Consolidated, offensive linemen Wade Springfield, Van Vleck, Janoah Fonseca, Brazos, JT Martinez, East Bernard, and Andrew Galvan, Tidehaven; and kickers Rafael Almaraz, Brazos, and Urbanek, Boling.
Making second-team defense for Danbury was Kamrin McKinney at defensive back.
Other selections included defensive ends Chancey Pence, Tidehaven, Hippler, Boling, and Hill, Van Vleck; defensive tackles LeBron Garcia, Tidehaven, Bear, Boling, and Cole Moody, Brazos; inside linebackers Wade Hutson, Van Vleck, Joseph Cooper and Ty Domel, East Bernard; outside linebackers Trey Gatsob, Brazos, Timothy Sexton, Tidehaven, and Kaiden Garza, Van Vleck; defensive backs Kevin Rickaway, Tidehaven, Nathan King, Boling, Steve Moore, Van Vleck, and Jarvse Dickerson, Brazos; and punter, Domel, East Bernard.
Trent Peltier was Danbury’s top utility player. Honorable mention selections for the Panthers included Max Kroschel, Camron Barmettler, Travon Waddy and Maverick Vrazel. All-academic teams were not available by Tuesday night.
