ALVIN — The Brazoswood Lady Bucs did not need their all-state water polo player Sarah Gambrel to do much in their season opener Friday.
They had another all-state selection doing all the damage.
Mallory Kesler scored a game-high four goals and registered five assists in the Lady Bucs’ commanding 17-2 victory against Clear Lake in the team’s first game at the Alvin Ascension tournament.
Kesler picked up where she left off last year during her freshman season, which saw her earn first team All-District 34 and All-South Region accolades and claimed honorable mention all-state recognition.
“She is ready to show more than she did last year,” Brazoswood coach Robert Brown said. “And Sarah will be there when we need her; I have no doubt about it. Those two go at it in practice, and it is fun to watch. They are both going to be fun to watch this year.”
The Alvin Ascension tournament is a three-day event, but Brazoswood did not compete Thursday. The Lady Bucs instead opened Friday by scoring their four possessions against the Lady Falcons, and Kesler accounted for all four.
The sophomore scored the game’s first goal at the 5:09 mark of the first quarter and facilitated the next three goals — one by Alex Sparkman and back-to-back by Minnie Tran.
Jaycie Fort made it 5-0 at the 3:01 mark, and Kesler buried the ball into the back of the net in the next possession. Kesler got her fifth assist with 1:22 remaining on another Tran goal, and Kesler finished the quarter with a goal on a fast break for a 9-0 lead.
In the opening stanza, Clear Lake committed a turnover on each of its 12 possessions.
That was all the offense B’wood needed, but the team added four scores before halftime — a pair of goals by sophomore Victoria Martin and a goal each from Fort and Sparkman for a 13-0 lead.
Tran, Sparkman and Martin each finished with three goals, and Fort buried two in the net. Sophomore goalkeeper Gigi Lower collected six saves.
“It’s to judge yourself when your opponent is new to the game. Some of them you could tell were inexperienced,” Brown said. “But I like the way we came out. We made good passes and good decisions with the ball and put it in the net.
“Even the newbies scored, too, so I feel pretty good about that.”
The Bucs also came out firing in their pair of Friday afternoon games. The first game against Clear Lake was a scrimmage since the Falcons fielded seven players. Brown didn’t consider that a game worth counting.
However, the Bucs’ second game against Clear Creek did, as B’wood rode a strong second half to come away with a 15-7 win.
“Creek brought everybody back from last year, so they have high expectations,” Brown said. “We didn’t get to play them last year — was kind of a question mark game. I wanted to play fundamentals and keep to the basics early in the season.”
Anthony Sury led the team with six goals and an assist.
Sury got the scoring going when he grabbed the rebound on a blocked shot and put the ball in the net at the 4:43 mark of the opening quarter.
Forty seconds later, Jayden Arana made it 2-0 following Creek’s second turnover in as many possessions before Sury scored on back-to-back possessions to give B’wood a 4-1 lead. Sury recorded his lone assist at the 1:36 mark of the opening quarter when he passed the ball to Mason Potter, who did the rest.
Sury scored his fourth goal on an assist by Potter to make it 6-3 as Creek began to creep back into the game. However, Potter scored B’wood’s final two goals, including one at the buzzer, to push the lead to 9-4 at the half.
The Bucs surrendered three goals in the second half, but B’wood had already built up a 12-5 with 1:23 left in the third quarter following Sean Brown’s pass to Jack Lower.
“We were hit and miss,” Brown said. “Early we were slow, then we started coming on. Then we settled when we mixed the chemistry around a bit. You have to find the right mix.
“It wasn’t something to be too concerned about, but they have to learn to play with the new guys.”
Brazoswood opens the tournament’s final day at 7:30 a.m. today against host Alvin before the team ends its trip at 10:50 a.m. against Friendswood.
