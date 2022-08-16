CROSS-COUNTRY
The Brazoswood Bucs opened the 2022 season by winning the Dawson Will Sirmon Invitation on Saturday in Pearland.
The Bucs second 34 points and had five runners finish with top-10 times in the meet.
Giovani Diaz led the team by placing fourth with a time of 10.27.7. Mason McFeeters followed by finishing fifth after crossing the finish line in 10:39.3. Diego Moya took sixth in 10:39.6, Charles Patton finished in 10:44.9 for ninth and Trevor Kuhlman crossed the finish line in 10:45.2 to settle for 10th place. Trace Whitley (seventh, 11:15.1) and Jack Davies (21st, 11:20.9) also scored for the Bucs.
The Lady Bucs placed sixth as a team with 157 points. Clear Falls won with 45 points, and Pearland came in fifth with 106.
Maya Funk led B’wood with a 15th-place time of 13:32.8, followed by Jordan Harvey, who had a time of 13:57.2 to finish 25th.
Ava Andress took 32nd at 14:12.1, Amira Walton had a time of 14:34.6 for 38th and Juliana Funk rounded out the Lady Bucs’ top five times with a 47th-place finish in 15:14.4.
Giselle Moys (48th, 15:28.5) and Kaitlyn Obryan (49th, 15:29.3) rounded out the runners for the Lady Bucs.
Bucs JV finishes fourth: Brayden Smith led the Brazoswood junior varsity boys team with an 11th-place finish at the Dawson Will Sirmon Invitational. Smith’s time was 12:24.5.
The Bucs placed fourth with 98 points. Host Pearland was a runner-up with 55.
Sebastian Charles (13th, 12:32.6), Brandon Woodsantos (20th, 12:32.6), Ezra Kuba (23rd, 13:23.1), Eric Garrison (31th, 13:37.8), Luke Pottratz (31st, 14:16.5) and Ty Lozano (41st, 14:48.2) also scored for the Bucs.
Penelope Mulholland and Michaela Gutermuth represented the Lady Bucs JV team. Mulholland placed 28th in 16:18.8, and Gutermuth crossed the finish line in 18:24.3.
Runners Nico Cortez and Ben Pottratz competed for the B’wood freshman team. Cortez ran in 15:28.2 for 26th place, and Pottratz was two spots back in 16:16.5.
Danbury runs at Willow Waterhole: The Danbury cross-country team opened the 2022 season Saturday morning at the IWA Cross-Country Invitational at Willow Waterhole Greenway in Houston.
Jacob Spillers placed 39th in 12:22, and Ben Peavy finished in 13:03 for 46th place for the Panthers.
For junior varsity, Colton Vrazel led the Panthers with a 12th-place time of 12:27, followed by Jace Martin in 14:42 for a 45th-place finish. The Lady Panthers JV squad was led by Lauren Sykora’s time of 18.01. Alex Guyer (18.31) and Kimberly Calhoun (18:48) also competed Saturday.
WATER POLO
B’wood unbeaten in opening weekend
The Brazoswood boys and girls teams combined for a 9-0 record last weekend at the Alvin Ascension Tournament hosted by Alvin ISD.
On Friday, the Bucs (5-0) beat Clear Lake, 15-7, and Clear Creek, 15-9. On Saturday, the boys team handed losses to Alvin, 17-7, Friendswood, 16-7, and Jesuit Strake junior varsity, 11-7.
Senior Anthony Sury led the way with 18 goals and nine assists, followed by Jayden Arana with 13 goals and five assists.
Mason Potter registered 12 goals and assisted on seven more; Michael Johnson had nine goals and three assists; and Luke Mixon finished with seven goals and three assists.
Jack Lower (five goals, two assists), Sean Brown (four goals, eight assists), Kasen Corn (three goals, two assists), Braylon Ponzi (two goals, six assists) and Brady James (one goal, three assists) also scored for the Bucs. Zeyad Chouai recorded two assists.
The Lady Bucs went 4-0 over the weekend, beginning with a 16-2 win over Clear Lake and a 9-3 victory against Clear Creek on Friday. The Lady Bucs beat Alvin, 12-7, and Friendswood, 12-6, Saturday.
Leading the charge for the Lady Bucs were 13 goals each from Mallory Kesler and Sarah Gambrel. Kesler also registered eight assists, and Gambrel had two.
Minnie Tran contributed nine goals and two assists; Jayice Fort collected three goals and two assists; Alex Sparkman and Mallory Varga each scored three times; Victoria Martin had four goals; and Hannah Poore-Pekar finished with a goal.
Brazoswood will compete starting Thursday at the Spring Branch ISD tournament.
VOLLEYBALL
Columbia wins at Ganado
The Columbia Lady ’Necks rebounded from last week’s season-opening loss by going 6-0 Thursday and Saturday to win the Ganado Volleyball Tournament.
The Lady ’Necks (7-1) lost just two sets in those six games, beating Rice Consolidated, 2-1; Ganado, 2-0; Wharton, 2-0; Van Vleck, 2-0; Wharton, 2-0; and Danbury, 2-1.
Columbia lost to the Lady Panthers in last week’s season opener.
Top performances from the tournament include Katie Arnold producing 14 kills in the win against Danbury and 12 kills from the senior against Ganado. Kate Kondra registered nine kills and 11 digs against Ganado, and Cameron Creswell recorded 10 digs in the same match. Katelynn Lewis had 20 digs in the first game against the Lady Tigers and against Van Vleck.
The Lady ’Necks will travel today to Lamar Consolidated.
Lady Eagles win pair at tourney: Brazosport Christian went 2-4 over the weekend at the Galveston O’Connell Tournament.
The team registered a 2-0 win over First Baptist Christian and a 2-1 victory over Sabine Pass.
Hannah Kimbrough registered six kills and a block assist in the win over First Baptist. JuliAnna Crews tallied four kills and two aces and Stevie Aguilar collected 35 assists.
Kimbrough also led the Lady Eagles in their win over Sabine Pass with seven kills, followed by Crews with five. Christy Essy and Brooklyn Sheffield each had three kills, and Essy also had four service aces and a team-high eight digs. Kimbrough tallied five digs, and Crews finished with four.
Aguilar finished with 34 assists.
The Lady Eagles (3-5) are back in action today for a home non-district game against O’Connell.
Sweeny JV beats Elsik: The Sweeny Lady Dogs junior varsity team swept Elsik, 25-11, 25-23, Friday.
Heaven Bell led with eight kills and three aces, Kayla Eulenfeld had six assists, Erin Schutts registered a team-high 10 digs and Emma McCurdy and Kamryn Bragg each recorded a block.
The Lady Dogs JV team improved to 1-2.
