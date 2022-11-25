A steady light rain this morning. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing for the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 65F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
The Angleton Ladycats garnered a handful of selections on the District 18-5A volleyball team this season.
The Ladycats (1-11, 9-20) finished last in a realigned district that included Galveston Ball, Texas City, La Porte, Santa Fe and Friendswood.
Neighboring rival Manvel (12-0, 33-11) won the district, followed by Friendswood (10-2), Santa Fe (7-5) and Texas City (4-8).
Earning the district’s most valuable player was Manvel’s Devyn Lewis. Co-defensive player of the year went to Friendswood’s Cierra Pesak and Ball’s Sunny Jo Higgins; and district coaches also chose Manvel’s Lyric Jordan as offensive player of the year and Kenedy Massie as the setter of the year; Friendswood’s Nadiya Shelby as newcomer of the year; Friendswood’s Kaitlyn Gotsch as the blocker of the year; and Manvel’s Susan Kennedy as coach of the year.
First-team recognition went to La Porte’s Kera Arrington and Chloe Paul; Manvel’s Bea Angeles, Christian Fairbanks, Emily Altimirano and Jasmyn Walker; Friendswood’s Caroline Adams, Meghan Donoughue, Sydney Gibson, Jordyn Sims and Isabella Thompson; Ball’s Chloe Stein, Kate Lindamood and Charli Dean; and Santa Fe’s Bre Montemayor and Kadee Frantz.
Earning second-team honors for Angleton were Isabel Avalos, Chelsey Owens and Kennedy O’Leary.
Other selections included La Porte’s Destiny Conde; Manvel’s Cassidy Browning and Tylisee Brinkley; Texas City’s Emie McCoy and Jayla Diaz; Friendswood’s Andi Vaught, Mackenzie Moyer and Rylee Lansing; Ball’s Kari Nance and Makayla Green; and Santa Fe’s Andee Stamper, Hannah Doerre, Addi Webb and Hailey Collins.
Honorable mentions included Angleton’s Paige Smith, Lily Soliz and Brooklyn Smith.
Other honorees were Texas City’s Julianna Ruiz, Kailey Thompson and Lexi Ashcraft; Manvel’s London King, Kamilee Charland and Nevaeh English; La Porte’s Paylin Sjolander, Bailey Upshaw and Madison Guidry; Ball’s Sterling Lindamood, Bella Gavin and Erin Clore; Friendswood’s Olivia Thompson and Hallie Harris; and Santa Fe’s Morgan Walton, Lily Daughterty and Kennedy Davidson.
Ladycats being named to the district’s all-academic team were Avalos, Kendyl Bankson, LeeAndra Foston, Sydney Moseley, O’Leary, Owens, Paige Smith, Brooklyn Smith and Brooklyn Walton.
