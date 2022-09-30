IOWA COLONY — If anything else, Iowa Colony showed it could hang with a new district foe for at least one night.
The Pioneers fell 37 yards short of a come-from-behind win Thursday night in their inaugural District 12-4A, D-I game against Stafford.
Backup quarterback Cameron Renfro engineered a drive down to Stafford’s 37-yard line with seven seconds remaining, but the Spartans’ blitz forced Renfro to make a desperation throw that the Spartans intercepted to seal the visitors’ 25-20 victory at Freedom Field.
“They have shown me what we have been preaching, that you always have to choose to fight. You always have a chance to come out and put your best foot forward and move on to the next play,” Iowa Colony coach Ray Garza said. “That is something we talk about a lot. It’s not about the play that just happened. It’s about lining up, going to the next play, good or bad, and I think they showed that tonight.
“There was a point like that in the game when they went up, we got a spark there, we fought our way back and we still had a chance at the end. I was proud of our kids’ effort and their fight tonight.”
The Pioneers (0-1, 1-4) trailed by 11 points early in the third quarter but put in Renfro, who had played a handful of snaps at quarterback this season, to replace Kamal Henry.
The move gave Iowa Colony the spark it was looking for.
“Renfro is a good player, too, and we are blessed to have two great quarterbacks,” Garza said. “At that time, we were trying to show something different. He hasn’t played as much as Kamal, but we wanted to change it up on them to see if we could get a spark.
Spartans quarterback Brayden Batiste pushed Stafford’s lead to 19-8 with a 39-yard run-option.
Following a change of possession by each team, Iowa Colony went to Renfro, who came in and hit on three straight pass plays right away. The last one, a 33-yard pass to Jarvis Solomon, closed the gap to 19-14 with 3:33 left to play in the third quarter.
The Iowa Colony defense forced a Stafford punt, and Renfro continued making plays on the next drive.
He escaped what looked like a would-be sack, broke free and scampered 25 yards for the score. The failed two-point try gave Iowa Colony a 20-19 lead with 11:42 left in the fourth quarter.
However, Renfro’s playmaking abilities struck midnight, as Iowa Colony’s offense did not score again.
Iowa Colony’s Chris Johnson forced a fumble recovered by the Pioneers on Stafford’s ensuing possession, but Renfro and company could not take advantage and gave the Spartans the ball back.
It took two plays for backup quarterback Kamare Shorts to find Chris Holland, who beat the defender in man-to-man coverage for an 80-yard catch-and-run to put the Spartans (2-0, 5-1) up 25-20 with 5:54 left to go.
Iowa Colony went three-and-out on its next possession, and Stafford left only 54 seconds on the clock to give the Pioneers a final shot.
Renfro hit Jacody Miles for 9 yards on first down but faced fourth down following back-to-back incompletions. Renfro took it himself for a 3-yard run, connected on an 11-yard pass to Antonie Martin and had another one for 12 yards to get the ball down to the 37-yard line of Stafford with seven seconds left.
However, Stafford brought a double corner blitz that led to the game-ending interception.
“We try to do situational football every day in practice, including a lot of third-down situations,” Garza said. “We work a lot of one minute; people call it a two-minute drill, but that is a long time. We go one minute and work on that situation in different parts of the field.
“We do it early in practice, so when they are in that situation, it’s not something new to them.”
After a scoreless first quarter, Stafford scored four plays into the second quarter when Harold Kidd II took the handoff left edge for a 4-yard touchdown run.
Iowa Colony returned the favor right away when the Pioneers blocked the extra point; Greg Guidry scooped the ball and returned it for two points.
The Pioneers added on with a six-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Henry hitting Miles and letting the athletic back do the rest for a 33-yard catch-and-run.
Isaias Rodriquez’ missed extra point made it 8-6 Pioneers with 7:20 remaining in the first half.
Stafford had great field position on its next possession with a return by Christian Getz that set up the Spartans inside the Iowa Colony 35-yard line. Six plays later, Batiste took the ball left edge for the score.
The two-point try was no good to make the score 12-8 Stafford with 4:27 left.
The Pioneers caught a break when Stafford had an opportunity to go up two scores.
Following a three-and-out by the Pioneers, the Spartans marched 58 yards in eight plays to get down to Iowa Colony’s 6-yard line with 29 seconds left. Batiste, however, got the snap out of shotgun and fumbled the ball as he looked to go to his left, and Zeldyn Golden was right there from the back side to land on the ball.
The Pioneers ran out the clock to trail 12-8 at the half.
“We had some ups and downs, but ultimately, they made plays to put us in a position to win the game,” Garza said. “Obviously, we still have more to work on. We got close there, but we didn’t finish it.”
