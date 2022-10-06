Brazosport scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns in its District 12-4A, D-I win against Needville last week, while Iowa Colony’s potential game-winning drive came up short.
That’s the difference between the two programs, which will meet Friday at Hooper Field.
The Exporters (1-1, 3-3) were held to seven points over the previous eight stanzas but rallied for 14 points in the fourth quarter to preserve a 21-20 victory. The Pioneers (0-1, 1-4) hung with Stafford last week, but head coach Ray Garza still teaches his players the ins and outs of football after mental mistakes led to the team’s third straight loss.
One of the aspects Garza saw in the 25-20 defeat to the Spartans was his players not understanding situations between plays.
The coach had to burn a timeout on the second play from scrimmage in the second half when a receiver did not hustle back to the field after going to the sidelines to retrieve a ball overthrown to him. It proved costly because Iowa Colony had no timeouts left with 54 seconds remaining on its final drive of the game.
“We have to understand that for us to be in a situation to be successful, we can’t let the pressure of the situation get to us,” Garza said. “We still have to keep our composure, we still have to know what our jobs are, do our 1/11th and prepare through practice to handle those situations so we can do what we have to do as a team to put ourselves in the best situation to succeed.”
While the team is approaching its second district game, and the games get more difficult as the season goes on, you can’t get away from learning your fundamentals, especially with a young program, Garza said.
“You can always get better at your basic things, and you can’t let that get away from you because you are putting so much emphasis on concepts and schemes of other teams,” Garza said. “... We have to adapt based on where the kids are, which means we must continue to develop our kids every week.
“I think you have to do both regardless of where you are at, whether you are in the district or the playoffs. You can’t overlook the fundamentals and the foundation of what you’re trying to build your program on. You have to stay on top of those things because that is ultimately going to get you over the hump.”
The Exporters snapped their two-game losing skid and earned their first district win last week thanks to a couple of big plays by running back Xavier Butler. The senior turned in two fourth-quarter scores on runs of 29 and 70 yards to give Brazosport the win.
“He is going to be hard to catch if he gets out in the open,” Exporters coach Mark Kanipes said. “He did a fine job and bounced back well. We are glad we have him.”
Friday’s game will be about limiting those big plays for Garza and the Pioneers. A pair of them victimized the Pioneers last week, including quarterback Brayden Batiste’s 41-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and an 80-yard catch-and-run touchdown pass from backup quarterback Kamare Shorts to Chris Holland in the fourth quarter.
“The quarterback run was some bad fits by some of our players not doing their jobs, which is why I harp on fundamentals and on the pass play, that was their best receiver, and they put him in a different position. Usually, they play him on the outside but on that play, they put him on the inside and you have to be aware of that,” Garza said. “That comes down to game planning and preparation.
“You have to protect yourself from the big play and make offenses earn it. We must continue to grow in those areas as far as the mental part of it.”
While the Exporters are capable of ripping off big plays, they have not scored more than 21 points in a game since their Week 3 win against Vidor. Kanipes said the Ships could have put last week’s game against Needville away but struggled to do it.
“We had some opportunities on our side of the field after a few turnovers that we got, but we weren’t able to take advantage of them,” Kanipes said. “We made it more of a game than it should have been, but I’m happy we came up with the victory.”
The Pioneers will face a stout Ships defense.
The unit has surrendered fewer than 20 points in a game three times this season, including the last two.
Kanipes pointed to cornerback Clifton White’s performance last week against Needville as a big boost. The sophomore played more snaps with Toric Goins out of the lineup, recording three passes defensed and a tackle.
“They liked to throw the ball on their sidelines, so I put Cliff over there, and he did a great job. He played lights out,” Kanipes said. “He was all over the place, he didn’t give up the deep balls and they were testing the heck out of him.”
Garza knows the task at hand, and he hopes his players understand it, too.
“They have a good defense and are aggressive up front,” Garza said. “They have a good safety, and he never leaves the grass, and there is a reason why. It will be a task for our guys.
“We have been working on how you can’t think about last week; you have to be ready to go this week and get better, and hopefully, that shows up on Friday.”
