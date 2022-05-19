CLUTE
Fans will get a look at a new era of Brazoswood football today.
The Buccaneers will play in the annual Blue vs. White spring game at 6 p.m. at Hopper Field in Freeport with a new coach and a new identity.
After three years of Danny Youngs at the helm, Joe Dale Cary takes over as he approaches two months with Brazoswood.
“We have gotten better every day, and I think we’ve gotten the majority of our offense and defense installed, and we have worked some special teams,” Cary said. “I think we have figured out who our starters are for some key spots and who our backups are in specific roles.
“We have had some good competition, it’s been productive and I think we’ve gotten a lot out of it.”
Cary was named head football coach and Brazoswood campus athletic director March 21, and about a month later, he coached his new team in spring football practices.
While the program lost a litany of impactful players from the 2021 squad, Cary retains players at pivotal positions who helped Brazoswood enjoy its best season since 2015 with a 4-6 mark.
Last season marked program achievements the team hopes to build on.
The Bucs snapped a 17-game home losing skid with their season-opening win against Santa Fe and beat Clear Creek to snap a 16-game district skid. The team was also a couple of plays away from earning wins against Clear Brook and Lake that would have qualified it for a postseason berth, but they lost the final five games to miss the playoffs for the ninth consecutive season.
Cary arrived with a 14-8 overall record in the past two seasons at Hondo, both ending with playoff appearances, and he compiled a 36-31 in six seasons at Crandall.
“I think spring football is to figure out who your team is and what it might look like in the fall,” Cary said.
The UIL gives Class 6A schools 18 days to conduct spring football practices, and those days have helped Cary figure out his team’s identity, he said.
“It has been a process of building relationships, figuring things out, and seeing how things will work for the next few years,” he said.
Cary’s offense will employ a two-back spread look. He described the offense as a physical, downhill running unit with a mixture of play-action passing to complement the run game.
“We will be very multiple as far as formations and motions,” he said. “It will be a pretty multiple offense. People ask me what kind of offense I am going to run, and I tell them a multiple power spread.
“Hopefully, it is a fun offense for the kids.”
Cary has starting quarterback Isaac Ponce and a couple of receiving targets in Kade Bengston and Riker Blank. Bengston missed all of last season with a torn ACL. Cary also has receiver Anthony Trevino and running back Mikah Guice returning from last season’s team.
Ponce is coming off his first varsity season that saw him complete 82-of-157 passes for 1,105 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Ponce led the Bucs to a 3-1 record in his first four games while throwing for 623 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. Blank, a junior, had four receptions for 69 yards and two scores last season, and Trevino was a weapon in the slot with 21 catches for 226 yards and a touchdown. He also had 160 yards on 20 catches and two scores as a runner.
“Isaac has been doing a good job, and Riker has had a really good spring at the H-back, tight end position,” Cary said. “Kade looks great out there as a receiver coming off his knee injury.”
The Bucs will incorporate a 3-4 defense and will give the team the flexibility to put as many athletes as possible on the field, Cary said.
“With all of the spread offenses that we play against, it is important to get as many athletes defensively as possible, and I think the 3-4 scheme gives us that ability,” Cary said.
The Bucs lose three players on the defensive line, anchored by Tusla commit Vontroy Malone on the edge, defensive tackle Stonewall Vernor and Tyshawn Thomas. All three are continuing their football careers in college.
The defense also loses middle linebacker Carlos Cantu to graduation but retains a few varsity linebackers in Turner Currier (38 tackles last season), Jake Bashman (23 tackles, one sack) and Ronnie Jones (42 tackles, three sacks). Cary will move Croix Rivera (team-leading 36 tackles, four passes defensed), who played defensive back last season, to the outside linebacker position.
“Moving Croix to outside linebacker puts him closer to the ball and gets him a little more involved in the defense,” Cary said. “He has embraced that role and done a great job.”
Cary wants to get through today’s spring game healthy, but he is eager to see the 18 days of practice put together.
“We have put a lot of work in, and the kids have worked hard,” Cary said. “I want to see the kids put it all together and put some positive plays together. We have all made mistakes this season, so hopefully Thursday, we can see a culmination of everything we have learned.
“Let’s go out there and look like a 6A football team that’s ready to get the season going.”
The Bucs’ season opens Aug. 26 against Beaumont United at Hopper Field.
