Fresh off their state bass fishing win in their home state, Columbia High School junior Cole Gotcher and senior Deuce Bellard took their talents to South Carolina to compete in the biggest tournament of their high school careers.
Under the guidance of Cole’s father, Corby as the team’s captain, the Roughneck duo placed 45th among 311 teams last weekend at the 2022 Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School Championship at Lake Hartwell in Anderson, South Carolina.
“The experience was awesome,” Bellard said. “There were a bunch of beautiful sceneries that we don’t get to experience in South Texas. The weather didn’t change much. I felt it was pretty similar to Texas, just not as hot and humid but was unpredictable like Texas.”
The top 12 teams, based on weight through the first two days, competed on the third day, and the team that bagged the most weight won the tournament. Columbia’s cumulative weight was 19 pounds and 10 ounces. Seventeen teams from Texas competed in South Carolina.
“For the guys, it was a huge honor to be a part of the pinnacle of high school bass fishing,” Corby said. “It was the top of the top, and colleges were out there talking to them. It was posted live on the internet, and they got interviewed on stage. It was great. They did well, and they caught their limit on both days. That is a whole lot more than what most teams did.”
Fishing in another state brought plenty of challenges for the Southern Brazoria County team.
Bass at the South Carolina lake was much smaller than what the duo typically fishes for in Texas. The minimum length for bass was 12 inches, but lakes in Texas are 14 and sometimes 16 inches, Corby said.
“You kind of go in knowing there are smaller fish, and there were spotted bass for the most part,” he said. “It is just a different fishery. The bait is different. Blueback herring was the main forage fish there which is random because they are saltwater fish, and they (bass) were nomadic; they moved all over the lake.
“So bass never stayed in one position like they do in Texas lakes. It was definitely a challenge.”
One aspect the boys felt they had a leg up on was fishing deep, which Corby said was a must in the tournament. The duo has done fishing deep offshore plenty of times in Texas. However, finding fish was not easy, Cole said.
“All we were finding were the small spotted bass, and the bigger ones were back in the shallow water and creeks, but we couldn’t find them,” he said.
Fishing in a different state made for intense research on the lake, and the boys watched Youtube videos to understand better how the lake is laid out. The team did have three days to practice. The weather was also different for the boys. Temperatures were in the low 90s but less humidity compared to what the duo is accustomed to in Texas.
“We thought it was pleasant, but everyone there was complaining about how hot it was,” Corby said. “It felt cool to us.”
Nevertheless, Cole thought South Carolina drew similarities to the Texas state tournament because of the number of high-quality teams.
“They were some of the best bass fishing anglers in the nation,” Cole said.
College coaches were also scouring the area to recruit talent for their respective schools.
“Both enjoy bass fishing, but I think their focus is grades and academics,” Corby said. “But I think they are having fun with the process with college coaching reaching out to them.”
Bellard believed the national tournament was beneficial for the upcoming season as he and Cole look to defend their state crown.
“I believe this trip 100 percent made Cole and I better anglers because we had to be patient. We knew the fish were where we were fishing; it was when they would bite. So that alone made us better, which will help us in the upcoming season.”
The team will not be taking a break from fishing. Cole and Bellard will compete in three tournament trials through the THSBA, Major League Fishing and Bassmasters, Corby said.
The THSBA season for schools in the Houston division begins Oct. 1 in Sommerville.
