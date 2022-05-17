AREA ROUNDUP: Panthers finish as district champs From Facts staff reports May 17, 2022 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BOYS SOCCERThe Lake Jackson Intermediate seventh- and eighth-grade teams finished their seasons Thursday as district champions.The eighth-grade Panthers beat Angleton, 2-0 behind goals from Nate Kornegay and Brady Faulkner.They also had stellar defense from Eastyn Dotson and Jackson DeAtley.The seventh-grade Panthers and Angleton finished with a 2-2 score, with both goals from Elijah Salinas.Cougars split matches: The Clute Intermediate eighth- and seventh-grade Cougars went up against Freeport Intermediate on May 10.In the eighth-grade match, the Cougars got by Freeport, 4-2, as Jereth Jones-Cruz scored all four goals for the Cougars. Daniel Gutierrez contributed two assists.Miguel Hernandez led the defense, and goalkeeper Aden Garcia played great.The Clute Intermediate seventh-graders fell, 2-0.Jonathan Salazar and Kinston Da Rosa were defensive standouts for Clute.BASEBALLDanbury’s season ends in area roundThe Danbury Panthers’ impressive season ended Friday with a 2-0 loss to Central Heights in a Class 3A, Region III Area round matchup.The Panthers (25-4) had the go-ahead run at the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning with two outs, but relief pitcher Jack Christensen got the strikeout to end the game.The Blue Devils scored single runs in the second and fifth innings.Wyatt Lambert started for Danbury, lasting one inning.Senior Kadin Munson pitched the final six frames, scattering five hits, allowing two runs — both unearned — striking out five and walking four.Keaten Hawk batted 2-for-2, and Colton Warmack, Max Kroschel and JT Cappadona each recorded a hit for the Panthers.Blue Devils starter Bryce Payne went 6 2/3 innings, striking out 13 and walking two.Mitchell Ashley batted 2-for-2 and scored a run for Central Heights. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cougar Run Sport Baseball Cricket Bryce Payne Inning Blue Devils Match Clute Intermediate Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Today's e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTake one last look inside Brazoswood High SchoolTHE SCOOP: Some interesting news out of Freeport is brewingOyster Creek Police have some Facebook funCharles Glenn Bankston Jr.BCPC Signing day celebrates the most students getting job offersBISD students finish college degrees as high school juniors288 to experience short shutdownsSheriff: 2 dead, 3 hospitalized in Houston market shootingState-bound relay teams look to set precedentTammy Lynn Cameron Mixon Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedColumbia High incident ignites controversy (2)YVONNE MINTZ: Changed Bonnen delivers wise words (1)Corinna Elaine Moczygemba Williams (1)Mary Nita Berwick Wing (1)Irene Ella Zwahr (1)Barry Lane Hughes (1)BCPC Signing day celebrates the most students getting job offers (1)James Calvin Atkins, Jr. “Jim” (1)What's next for abortion after Supreme Court leak? (1) Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Leaders Under 40 Submission Click above for Submission Form ↑ Latest News B-Wood will B-Gone soon County, Clute to honor fallen officers for Police Memorial Day Voters head back to the polls SOFTBALL SCHEDULE AREA ROUNDUP: Panthers finish as district champs GOLF COLUMN: Wilderness completes comeback to retain Brazos Cup Blotter May 17, 2022 Police Beat for May 17, 2022 Online Poll Will you vote in the May 24 party primary runoff elections? You voted: Yes, as a Republican Yes, as a Democrat No, sitting this one out Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads Notice Request for Qual.-partner for CareBuilders Hiring Rosas, Leal, Hubbard, + 4 RFP# Willow Drive Baptist Hiring Pre-School Director Kid's Campus Child Care Hiring Bid# Fluor Hiring Pipefitters Baker Funeral Home Hiring Clerical Cause No. Bulletin
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.