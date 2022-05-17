BOYS SOCCER

The Lake Jackson Intermediate seventh- and eighth-grade teams finished their seasons Thursday as district champions.

The eighth-grade Panthers beat Angleton, 2-0 behind goals from Nate Kornegay and Brady Faulkner.

They also had stellar defense from Eastyn Dotson and Jackson DeAtley.

The seventh-grade Panthers and Angleton finished with a 2-2 score, with both goals from Elijah Salinas.

Cougars split matches: The Clute Intermediate eighth- and seventh-grade Cougars went up against Freeport Intermediate on May 10.

In the eighth-grade match, the Cougars got by Freeport, 4-2, as Jereth Jones-Cruz scored all four goals for the Cougars. Daniel Gutierrez contributed two assists.

Miguel Hernandez led the defense, and goalkeeper Aden Garcia played great.

The Clute Intermediate seventh-graders fell, 2-0.

Jonathan Salazar and Kinston Da Rosa were defensive standouts for Clute.

BASEBALL

Danbury’s season ends in area round

The Danbury Panthers’ impressive season ended Friday with a 2-0 loss to Central Heights in a Class 3A, Region III Area round matchup.

The Panthers (25-4) had the go-ahead run at the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning with two outs, but relief pitcher Jack Christensen got the strikeout to end the game.

The Blue Devils scored single runs in the second and fifth innings.

Wyatt Lambert started for Danbury, lasting one inning.

Senior Kadin Munson pitched the final six frames, scattering five hits, allowing two runs — both unearned — striking out five and walking four.

Keaten Hawk batted 2-for-2, and Colton Warmack, Max Kroschel and JT Cappadona each recorded a hit for the Panthers.

Blue Devils starter Bryce Payne went 6 2/3 innings, striking out 13 and walking two.

Mitchell Ashley batted 2-for-2 and scored a run for Central Heights.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.