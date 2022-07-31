DSC_6849.JPG

Kelly Carmichael of Galveston runs in the final 100 meters of the Mosquito Chase 5K run on Saturday at Brazosport College.

 JAKE DOWLING/The Facts

LAKE JACKSON — Lauren Stroud’s time at the 2022 Mosquito Chase 5K run was not as good as last year’s event, but unlike last year, she won the 5K competition.

Stroud — a familiar local competitor — won Saturday’s run at Brazosport College in 18:40. She beat top male runners Brendan Patton of Clute and Jason Lewis of Blessing, who finished with a 20:29.

Stroud finished with a time of 17:24 last year, which took place around the Clute Municipal Park.

Mario Muraira crossed the finish line in 20:37, and Edmund Franklin finished in 20:47 to round out the top five times.

The top senior female was 83-year-old Surfside Beach resident Mary Kaplan with a time of 37:39, and 72-year-old male senior Daniel Brown of Abilene finished in 27:46.

Sixty-eight runners participated in the 5K, slightly down from last year’s 77.

