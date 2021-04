BASEBALL

The Sweeny Bulldogs made short work of Stafford Friday in a four-inning 13-0 win in a District 25-4A.

Playing at Bulldog Stadium, the Bulldogs scored two runs in the first inning, five in the second frame, two runs in the third inning and four in the fourth frame. Tyler Shepard exploded for four hits with three RBIs; Colin Coker got two hits; Noah Pate drove in two runs and Colby Douget had one RBI.

Landon Hammond went the distance, striking 11 in the process.

Sweeny (7-1, 20-4-1) will travel today to take on Columbia (2-6, 7-14).

TRACK AND FIELD

Columbia quartet wins 1,600-meter relay

The Columbia Roughnecks 1,600-meter relay team had its best run of the season at the right time capturing first place at the District 25-4A meet last week at Rockport-Fulton.

The Columbia quartet of Zade Stroman, Jordan Woodard, Braylon Thomas and Jabari Mack finished in 3:30.51, just ahead of Rockport-Fulton (3:30.71).

“We started with our first leg and he had a good start and gave us the lead,” Columbia Roughneck track and field coach Greg Raley said. “Our second leg extended our lead to 12 meters and then our freshman had a couple of kids pass him but he stayed 10 to 12 meters from them. Then, our fourth leg ran a 47.7-second lap and caught up with the leaders in the back turn and then increased the lead and we won it by five or six meters.”

Next up is the 4A Region IV meet this weekend at Texas A&M Kingsville University.

Panthers advance one: James White advanced to the region meet after competing in the Area 23-3A/24-3A last week at Coldspring-Oakhurst’s Trojan Stadium.

White threw 120 feet, 1 1/4 inch in the discus to finish fourth between two Van Vleck Leopards. The senior will compete at the Class 3A Region III meet Friday at Midway High School.

Also finishing at the district meet for the Panthers were Hunter Adams in the long jump (19-10) and Owen Machacek in the triple jump (38-4), both placing fifth.

The Lady Panthers had finishers, including Frankie Vrazel in the long jump (14-8), Sadie Meeks with the shot put (30-6 1/2) and the 400 relay (54.46 seconds), all three events placing seventh.

TENNIS

The host team did not advance anyone to the region meet after competing in the District 24-5A Tennis Tournament last week at Angleton High School.

Ladycats wrap up season

Participating for the Wildcats were sophomore Earnest Maldonado, who finished third in singles, and doubles partners senior Sebastian Baladez and sophomore Luke Boone taking fourth.

Jessica Gayle and Brooke Morgan each finished third in doubles.

Ships wrap-up season: Brazosport High School hosted the District 25-4A Tennis Tournament April 12-13 but failed to advance any of its players to the next round.

Wrapping up its season were Claire Cundieff, who finished third after losing in the semifinals to Needville’s No. 2 player. Cundieff beat Bay City’s No. 1 in the third-place match. Aaron Navarrete took fourth.

Also, doubles teams, Jayden Alvarez and Casey Coen placed third and Boston Owens and Gio Martinez finished fourth, and in mixed doubles, Abel Oliva and Leslie Iracheta came in fourth.

Brazosport sub-varsity finishes tennis season: The Brazosport junior varsity tennis team wrapped up its season with both the Exporters and Lady Ships finishing first in the team titles.

Placing for the girls were Keylen DelaFunte, who won first in singles, and teammate Kayla Guel taking second.

Makayla Ramirez and Hannah Rodriguez won second in doubles and mixed doubles, Adam Draime and Andrea Huerta, finished in first place.

Andrew Madrigal and Ilijah Cox placed second in boy doubles.

Jose Reyes took home third in singles.

Freshmen were also competing as Raven Porter and Peyton McShan won first in mixed doubles.

Viola Melendez and Audrey Gomez placed third in girl doubles.

BOYS SOCCER

Clute Intermeidate opens season with win

The Clute Intermediate Cougars beat Bay City 2-1 Thursday to start its soccer season.

Goals were scored by the Cougars' Daniel Gutierrez. Kevin Talamantes kept the net clean and playing good defense were Sebastian Rodriguez, Gustavo Reyes and Maximus Villarreal.