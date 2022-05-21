HALLETSVILLE — It was a blast that was heard all the way to Sweeny in the bottom of the fifth when Alyssa Boozy sent a 1-1 pitch over the left-field wall for what proved to be the difference in the Lady Dogs’ 7-4 win against Tuloso-Midway on Friday in Game 1 of a best-of-three of a Class 4A, Region IV semifinal round.
The score was tied at 4 when Boozy gave Sweeny the lead for good.
“It was just down the middle, it was right there waist-high, and she left it hanging. I just took it over the fence,” Boozy said.
Sweeny (27-9) and the Lady Cherokees (24-10) will return today for Game 2 with an 11 a.m. first pitch today with an opportunity to advance to the region final.
If a third game is needed, it will follow 30 minutes later.
In the first inning, Boozy made an impact when she drove the ball to right field for a two-out hit that plated two to give the Lady Dogs a 2-1 advantage.
“We hit the ball real good tonight, and she was just throwing outside to right-handed batters, which was something that we liked,” Boozy said.
Seven of the 11 runs were scored in the first two innings as both pitchers struggled. Sweeny’s Corie Byrd threw 54 pitches, and Tuloso-Midway’s Emma Garcia had 52.
However, something changed for Byrd after the second frame.
“There were a couple of pitches that I wish would have been called strikes, but we know that we can’t leave it up to the umpire,” Byrd said. “But we knew coming in that they had real good hitters, and I did come in with a little bit of nerves, and I didn’t want to leave anything touchable for them. I should have calmed down a little bit and trusted my defense which is what my coach talked about during the innings.
“And it worked with our defense making some great plays, and once I calmed down and allowed myself to throw to their batters a little closer, we made the plays.”
Byrd sat down the Lady Cherokees side in order in the third and fourth innings.
“It felt good to do that after the second inning because they saw what I could do, but it calmed me down more, and then I think it allowed our offense to take a breath, so they didn’t have to work so hard,” Byrd said. “And it allowed them to get in the box and do their thing.
Tuloso-Midway took the initial lead in the top of the first inning with the bases loaded. Clarissa Valdez’s foul ball was caught but scored a run for a 1-0 lead.
Byrd sat down the next batter on a strikeout to end the threat.
Sweeny responded by sending nine batters to the plate against Garcia. After a single from leadoff hitter Brianna Strother, TryNytie Clark followed with what was supposed to be a sacrifice bunt, but Clark beat it out for an infield hit.
With two outs and those two same runners on second and third, Boozy let it rip to give the Lady Dogs the lead. But it didn’t stop there as Sweeny loaded the bases, and Caydance Lobdell drew a walk to score a run to make it 3-1.
The Lady Cherokees fought back in the top of the second when University of Texas commit Reese Atwood hit a bloop single to right field with the bases loaded to tie the game at 3.
Strother started the inning with a single in the bottom half of the second. A throwing error by the catcher to first base allowed Strother to make it to third but continued on home after the ball got by the third baseman for a 4-3 Sweeny lead.
Both pitchers settled in as the next 12 batters were retired in order.
Atwood got ahold of Byrd’s 1-1 pitch in the top of the fifth and sent that one over the right-field fence to knot it up at 4.
Byrd finished the game with the victory after going all seven innings with four hits allowed, five walks and nine strikeouts.
“It is nice to get the first one this time,” Sweeny coach Darian Harris said. “I think that Corie realized that our offense was going to show up today and have her back. I know we responded in the first and second innings, and it was that offense that allowed her to settle in a bit more. She realized that she needed to go out there, throw strikes, trust her pitching and let her defense do the work.”
Sweeny’s batters were patient at the plate.
“We talked to them about being disciplined and just looking for that one pitch and hammering it,” Harris said.
Junior Berlynn McLaren will get the start in the circle for the Lady Dogs today as they look to close the series out.
