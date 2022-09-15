DANBURY
The pressure of a first-year head coach builds when trying to figure out his program.
Injuries and fatigue add to the issue.
Add the eighth-ranked team in the state coming in today to Danbury’s plate
The Panthers (1-2) are looking to snap their two-game losing skid when they face Ganado (3-0) at 7 p.m. at Humber Field.
The Panthers are coming off a 14-7 loss against League City Bay Area Christian.
Head coach Chance Barlow believes his team is getting healthier and starting to gel offensively.
Quarterback Michael Goudy and running back Kamrin McKinney were instrumental in the Panthers’ 51-11 season-opening win but sustained injuries in their Week 2 loss to Anderson-Shiro.
Injuries affected the offense a week ago as the Panthers mustering 21 passing yards.
The duo is expected to play their way into the game slowly.
“They’re healthy enough to spot play, and that’s kind of where we’re at right now, and so they’ll get some game action,” Barlow said.
Senior quarterback Mason Ahart will make his second-straight start for the Panthers.
He made his biggest impact on the ground, rushing for 155 yards and a touchdown last week. Only 15 of Danbury’s 191 yards weren’t from Ahart.
“Mason’s probably our most versatile guy; he’s got a good arm,” he said.
Ahart is having a better week and gaining confidence and notability, Barlow said.
“He only had one week of prep as our starter for the week, and so now, in his second week in, he’s a lot more comfortable and confident,” he said.
Apart from Ahart, junior running back Trent Peltier and senior fullback Maveric Vrazel are expected to get touches out of the backfield.
When Danbury does throw the ball, Vrazel and junior wide receiver Hunter Vavrecka will be Ahart’s main targets.
The Panthers plan on using two tight end sets and getting Ahart acclimated with the team’s game plan.
The Panthers missed opportunities last week as Bay Area Christian coughed the ball twice but recovered both. Meanwhile, Danbury lost two fumbles.
Ganado, the No. 8-ranked team in Class 2A, is coming off a 27-22 win over East Bernard.
Senior quarterback Kyle Bures-Guerrero is the offense’s leader, as he compiled 274 total yards, alongside three of the team’s four touchdowns in the win.
The Panthers’ secondary will have its biggest test, Barlow said.
“This is gonna be a wake-up call for our secondary because we’re playing against probably one of the best quarterbacks in the state,” he said.
The other touchdown went to sophomore running back Vince Sablatura, the Indians’ feature back.
Before East Bernard, the Indians handled their first two opponents with a 39-14 win over Van Vleck and a 49-7 victory over Palacios.
On the season, Bures-Guerrero has seven touchdowns and averaging 132.7 yards per game on the ground. He has 12 touchdowns and has compiled more than 800 yards of offense.
The senior signal-caller is a dual threat and is the team’s leading rusher, with 388 yards and seven touchdowns.
“He’s going to get his yards, he’s going to get his touches and he’s a good ballplayer, but we’re going to make him as uncomfortable as possible,” Barlow said.
His go-to receiver last week was freshman Landon Hicks, who had four catches for 53 yards.
Hicks, alongside sophomore Cain Hayden, is expected to be the main targets for Bures-Guerrero.
The Indians’ defense is led by junior linebacker Dylan Holt, with 15 tackles and two sacks.
Ganado relies on its defensive line, and linebackers and Barlow wants to scheme around their strengths.
“We want to stretch them out, and that way we can do what we do best, and that’s pound the football,” he said. “It’s going to be a huge day for our defensive ends, and that’s kind of more of our strength of our team.”
