FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD Oct 15, 2022

Columbia 73, Sweeny 0
Dickinson 49, Brazoswood 9
Stafford 14, Brazosport 7
East Bernard 35, Danbury 7
Iowa Colony 35, Navasota 34
Shadow Creek 52, Alvin 0
Pearland Dawson 21, Pearland 14

Jake Dowling is the sports editor for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0161 or by email at jake.dowling@thefacts.com.
