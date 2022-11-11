IOWA COLONY
A memorable season came to a close Thursday for the Brazoswood Bucs.
“All good things must come to an end,” Bucs coach Joe Dale Cary said.
Shadow Creek used its speed to race past Buc defenders for 11 touchdowns en route to a 77-7 Class 6A, Region 3 bidistrict defeat for Brazoswood, a team happy to be in the position to play high school football in Week 12.
It was a bittersweet conclusion for the Brazoswood program, which relished snapping a 10-year playoff drought, racked up the most wins in a season in 22 years and proved many outsiders of the Brazosport area wrong under the watchful eye of a new coach and staff.
“Hats off to our kids. The kids did it, and I am so proud of them,” Cary said. “Our coaches worked their tails off and developed great relationships with these kids, and I think the culture of Brazoswood football is headed in the right direction.”
The Bucs’ season ends at 7-4, their first winning record since 2012. Shadow Creek (11-0) advances to the 6A, Region 3 Area round against the winner of the Summer Creek and South Houston game, which will be played today.
“It took a lot of hard work from a lot of people, and things fell into place this year,” Cary said. “We took a huge step in the right direction, and I think we have set a solid foundation for years to come. I’m glad our younger kids got to see this and become a part of it and see what it takes.
“Hopefully, that gives them a little hunger to come back here next year.”
The Sharks scored on their first six possessions of Thursday’s postseason opener and did not punt until the 4:02 mark in the second quarter.
Running back Jacob Washington scored on two of the first three Shadow Creek possessions on touchdown runs of 15 and 34 yards. Tylik Burton’s 48-yard scoring run was sandwiched between Washington’s big runs.
Quarterback Duke Butler took over from there with five touchdown passes on six Shadow Creek possessions. His first touchdown pass was a 13-yard catch-and-run by Josh Best in the flat with 2:51 left in the opening quarter.
Butler’s four touchdown passes in the second quarter included a 96-yarder to Caleb Washington, 25 yards to Jacorey Watson, 11 to Best and a 10-yard fade throw to Dane Jones.
“Speed never has a bad day, and there is no substitute for it,” Cary said. “There is nothing to simulate it. It is overwhelming when you don’t have it.
Before the Bucs scored, they punted the ball seven times, and recorded two first downs and 25 yards of offense before quarterback Isaac Ponce hit Kade Bengtson on a slant route, and the receiver did the rest for a 47-yard touchdown pass. It would be the senior duo’s eighth and final touchdown pass in a Bucs uniform. The Bucs trailed 49-7 with 3:21 left in the first half.
“We tried to throw the ball, but we had some protection issues up front, and we knew we might,” Cary said. “But Isaac hung in there all night; he is a tough kid. Kade always has a chance to catch it and do something with it when he gets the ball in his hands, so we RPO’d it and did a little slant route. Isaac made a good throw, and it turned out well. I wish we had about four or five more of them.”
The 3:21 left on the clock was enough time for Butler as the quarterback hit Jones on the fade route to make it 56-7 at the half.
By halftime, Shadow Creek outgained Brazoswood 355 to 74 and had five first downs to three for the Bucs.
The Sharks scored three times in the second half — a 28-yard run by Christian Seriale, 2-yard run by Justin Qualls and a 6-yard run by Joshua Davis, who had ripped off a 40-yard gain the play before. The Bucs’ most productive possession in the second half was their second when backup quarterback Braxton Welch took over while Ponce was being tended to on the sidelines. Welch converted two first downs on the drive. Ponce would finish the game.
“That is one of the best teams in the state of Texas right there,” Cary said. “I don’t know if they are going to win it all, but they’re going to be in the conversation.”
The 26 seniors led the Bucs to their first trip to the postseason in 10 years. The seven wins are the most in a single season since winning 10 games in 2009 under Dean DeAtley. The 448 points scored were the most in a single season since the 2009 squad put up 421.
Cary is the first coach in program history to make the playoffs in his first season with Brazoswood since LZ Bryan coached the first Brazoswood team in 1970.
“They went through a coaching change, and before that, the situation with Cole (Hagan) — this group has been through a lot and a lot of adversity. For them to accept me and embrace me and our new staff, it says a lot about their character,” a choked-up Cary said. “I think they took it as a challenge. They had a new coach, and people doubted them, picked seventh in Dave Campbell’s magazine and I am real proud of them.”
