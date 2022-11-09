VAN VLECK
Danbury’s historic season ended against an all-too-familiar opponent Tuesday night.
Like the first two meetings between the Lady Panthers and East Bernard, the Braharettes beat their District 24-3A counterparts in straight sets in a Class 3A, Region 3 quarterfinal, 25-9, 25-19, 25-21 at Van Vleck High School.
For the Lady Panthers (20-14), the loss ends a season that saw them make it past the opening round of the playoffs for the first time since 2011, advance to their first regional tournament appearance since 2002 and third regional appearance all time.
Meanwhile, the beat goes on for East Bernard (40-7), who will play Troy (28-10) in Friday’s semifinal.
After a tough first set, the Lady Panthers responded in the next two by taking advantage of East Bernard’s mistakes and watching Jesse Garner take over the front line.
“We talked about how that first set was our jitter game, and we got it out of the way,” Danbury coach Kevyn Trammell said. “After that set, they were ready to play.”
Garner evened the score at 1 with a kill to open the second set and recorded another kill that pushed the Lady Panthers’ lead to 4-2.
While East Bernard would not let Danbury pull too far away, Garner kept the Lady Panthers going when she pounded the ball through for a kill on a pass from Brynlee Auer to tie the game at 10.
Despite East Bernard committing seven errors in the set, the Braharettes took control when Lexie Warncke served eight straight points to help East Bernard grab an 18-10 lead. The Braharettes’ offense produced three kills during the run.
An Emma Farish kill ended East Bernard’s run, and the Lady Panthers made a final rally down 22-12.
Sadie Meeks’ tip at the line gave Jaeden Kuck the ball, and the senior served four straight points to pull Danbury within five, 22-17. Kuck recorded a pair of aces during the run, and an Auer-to-Meeks connection resulted in a kill for the senior to force an East Bernard timeout.
A long kill attempt by East Bernard gave the serve to Frankie Vrazel as the Lady Panthers trailed 24-19, but East Bernard’s Bailey Leopold’s kill ended whatever threat Danbury was hoping to muster.
The Lady Panthers rallied from a 4-0 deficit in Game 3, eventually pulling within 12-11 following a combination block by Farish and Garner. East Bernard never led by more than six points the rest of the way as the Lady Panthers’ offense gave it one more go.
Auer passed the ball to Meeks for a kill to give Vrazel the serve. Meeks produced another attack to pull the team within 21-18, and after a blocking error gave East Bernard the ball, Auer got it right back with a kill.
Auer took to the line later in the set, with Danbury trailing 24-20 following the junior’s tip at the line. Garner registered the final kill of her high school career to pull within 24-21, but Sarah Devine ended the night with a shot to the left side.
“She (Garner) was excited to come out here and do what she could because she knows what this team is like — she has played them multiple times each of the last four years,” Trammell said.
An 8-0 run by East Bernard in the first game of Tuesday’s matchup set the tone for a quick set. Garner recorded two blocks and a kill, and Meeks produced a kill and a tip at the net during the set.
Four players suited up for the final time in a Danbury uniform — Kuck, Garner, Lexi Cappadona and Meeks. The senior class has guided the Lady Panthers program to three playoff appearances and 48 wins — the most wins in a four-season stretch since 2013-16. The 20 victories are the most by a Danbury team in a single season since the program notched 21 in 2011 and is the fourth-most all-time in a single season, according to The Facts’ records.
“Our seniors have helped build our team and bring it together,” Trammell said. “I think they taught the young players on the team how it’s done, and they were role models for those younger players.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.