Together for the past 18 months, the Brazosport Boca Jr. 16U soccer team from the Angleton, Lake Jackson and Freeport areas won the South Texas State Cup convincingly on April 31 and May 1 at Mayor Park in Spring.
As a 15U team, the Boca Jr. team also went to state last year, placing third, but it turned out to be better for them this year.
“Probably the big difference between last year and this year’s team was that we had more time together, and we just had better chemistry with the players,” Boca Jr. 16U assistant coach Gerardo Ivan Rodriguez said. “So we had kept a majority of the team from last year, but we added two new additions with defender Alejandro Carrasco and striker Fabian Gonzales, and they were crucial to how we did this season. Really with just all of the practices that we had together, that helped us come together as a team.”
Others on the team include Benny Alvarez, Andonie Bobadilla, Alexis Cortez, Giovanni Gomez, Fernando Guerrero, Andrew Guzman, Payton Huerta, Ridge Huerta, Jose Jaimes, Omar Jimenez, Alex Jones, Brian Martinez, Jose Medina, Mauricio Oliden, Colby Pretz and Ivan Alex Rodriguez. Jaimes, Bobadilla, Rodriguez and Pretz are the team’s core players.
Francisco Sustaita is the head coach, and Juan Oronia is his other assistant.
At the South Texas State Cup, the Boca defeated the Sun Belt Youth Soccer Club Falcons, 3-1, in the championship match.
Victories against Greater Randolph Area Youth Soccer Association SF Del Rio, 4-1, and Dallas Soccer Stars FC, 3-0, led up to the championship game.
“In the championship game, Ivan Rodriguez scored a hat trick, and he got assists from Colby Pretz for the first goal as well as Jose Medina and Brian Martinez,” Gerardo Ivan Rodriguez said. “Colby is a right-winger for us with a lot of speed, but we were losing against the Falcons and tied them right before halftime. But I knew this was going to be a good game because when we played in the Eastern District Tournament on April 3 and 4, we tied them there at 1-1.”
Gonzales came up big against Del Rio by scoring two goals, and Martinez and Medina each scored one.
“This was a good match because at halftime, we were tied 1-1, but we shut them out 3-0 in the second half,” Rodriguez said. “But this team from Del Rio was a very good team, and they beat the Falcons as well at the state cup.”
Medina, Pretz and Gonzales scored against the DS Stars.
“They weren’t that strong, so they didn’t give us much, but we made sure we had it in the bag,” Rodriguez said.
The Boca Jr. 16U won the Eastern District Tournament on April 3-4 to advance to the South Texas State Cup.
“So half of the players on this team are playing up,” Rodriguez said. “Also, half of the key players played together in high school since junior high and now are in high school, and I am sure that has helped out a lot for this team to come together with the way they have.”
Sticking together is an option Boca went with.
“So we are moving up to the Dynamo Dash Division I. We were actually allowed to move up to the Super II, but after a conversation with the coaches, we decided to bypass the Super II straight into Division I,” Rodriguez said.
As a 17U squad, Boca will face the Dynamo Dash and academies from Houston starting in September through November.
“We are going to play in a summer league in Houston to prepare for what we are about to see in Division I,” Rodriguez said.
