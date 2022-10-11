While I write previews of golf tournaments or put them in our sports calendar, I rarely get the chance to see the impact these tournaments make.
Until last week.
I attended the Thin Blue Line Houston Golf Classic at The Wilderness Golf Course, hosted by the course’s assistant golf pro, Dave Paukner.
Paukner, a longtime member of law enforcement, is a member of the Thin Blue Line Motorcycle Law Enforcement Club. Paukner was in his third year hosting the outing, and this year is the 10th anniversary of the Houston chapter’s tournament, Paukner said.
“It is one of our biggest fundraisers for the Thin Blue Line Nation,” Paukner said.
The organization gives out scholarships to students and sends money to police departments when tragedy strikes, Paukner said.
I went to the tournament before it kicked off to talk to Paukner about the turnout and grab a few pictures. The place was packed on a beautiful Thursday afternoon. There was also a buzz in the air of people who were happy to see each other, have a chance to play golf away from their everyday routines and have a good time while raising money for a cause.
The cause means a lot to Paukner, who worked in the criminal justice department for 30 years. His dedication to the law enforcement community included attending a funeral last week for a fallen Austin police officer.
“The staff worked hard and pulled together to get everyone to their carts and driving range,” Paukner said. “The turnout was just wonderful. We got people coming all the way from Spring to play in this, and we had a young lady from Houston come to sing for us.
“That meant a lot to see the way the community backs us. It’s incredible.”
Paukner had about 40 teams play in the tournament, which was his goal for his third year hosting the event.
The same could be said about the Boys & Girls Club of Brazoria County. Although I did not attend Friday’s tournament, I went last year and felt the impact a simple round of golf can make on so many communities.
Back home in Ohio, 5K races and walks are a big fundraising event; here, I noticed golf is a popular way to raise money. And there are more chances to raise money for those in need this month.
Port Freeport will host its annual tournament Oct. 17, with proceeds benefiting the Texas Port Ministry. The Freeport-based ministry provides spiritual, social and physical care to the local, regional and global people of the Freeport Harbor Community.
On Oct. 24, the Matt Sebesta Charity Golf Tournament will tee off with 100 percent of the proceeds supporting ActionS Inc. of Brazoria County, a support organization for senior citizens.
These golf tournaments are a win-win for everyone.
It keeps business going for the local golf courses, gives people an opportunity to do something fun for a few hours away from a fast-paced life and it is an opportunity to give back and keep dollars in Brazoria County.
Congratulations to the individuals and groups who witness a good turnout for their respective tournaments, and kudos to those who take their time and money to give to good causes.
