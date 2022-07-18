DEMI-JOHN
When tragedy strikes, the good in people begins to show.
That was the case in the fire that destroyed two houses and severely burned another in a June fire in Demi-John, but a local fishing organization has donated hundreds of dollars in its efforts to help those in need.
Broads with Rods founder and Freeport resident Nora Hooker gave $500 each to Connie Bennett and Corey Jansky, who each lost their homes in the June 26 fires. The donation is to help the victims get through the next few days with food, water and clothing, Hooker said.
“It was very devastating to the community,” Hooker said. “I cried when it happened because I was there, and I watched everything and watching Connie stand in front of her house in total ruins; you couldn’t help but cry.
“You never know what it is like until you are in her shoes. I can’t imagine how it was for them.”
A couple of days after the fire, a couple of women who fish in the Broads with Rods women’s tournament asked Hooker if there was anything the nonprofit could do to help the victims.
“And that’s what Broads with Rods was designed for — to help people in need,” Hooker said.
Hooker does not personally know Bennett and Jansky. Neither has fished in any of the Broads with Rods tournaments, and Hooker had only seen them on the Demi-John island periodically, she said.
“They were really appreciative,” Hooker said. “Corey Jansky and his wife were still in disbelief that they were going through this, but they were very appreciative and couldn’t believe that we had given them that much.
“Connie cried and was very moved by it. She said, ‘Oh my gosh, this will help tremendously.’ And she promised that she would pay this forward.”
And Broads with Rods was not the only organization to step up to help the Demi-John victims. Hooker’s friend, Donna Walker, collected gift cards from local restaurants and grocery stores.
“She did an amazing job coordinating this effort,” Hooker said.
Broads with Rods also donated $500 to game warden James Postel to help with soaring medical bills. Postel has helped Broads with Rods monitor some of their tournaments over the years, Hooker said.
“I know what it is like to lose everything, and I want to be able to help as many people as possible,” Hooker said. “I was so thankful that I am able to give.”
Hooker experienced a rough divorce that left her with nothing and forced her to start over. She looked to God for answers, which eventually led her to start the Broads with Rods organization in 2006, with its first women’s tournament in 2007. The idea behind the nonprofit is to help local residents and charities through the fun of fishing. The annual tournament, which helps raise money to give back, is for women only and takes place in May at the Bastrop Marina and stretches from Matagorda Bay to the Galveston Causeway, Hooker said. The organization also hosts a Li’l Broads Fishing tournament for kids.
Organizations Broads with Rods has supported Meals on Wheels, ActionS, Are You OK Senior program, Angelina Charity Dolls, Military Moms and Wives of Brazoria County, Women’s Center of Brazoria County, the Susan G. Komen Foundation and the Brazoria County Cavalry.
“That’s what it is all about to me is just helping people,” she said. “This is one confirmation that I am able to fulfill a promise that I made to God — that I would help as many people as I possibly could.
“And this is it. This is a perfect example of what it means to fulfill a promise.”
For more information about the organization, visit thebroadswithrods.com.
