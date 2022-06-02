DANBURY — Kadin Munson has been involved in one of the best school years in Danbury’s history when it comes to its athletics success.
He plans on doing the same up north.
The Panthers’ starting pitcher signed with the University of St. Thomas to continue his baseball career.
The Division III Houston school felt like home to the recent Danbury graduate.
“The culture I experienced when I stepped on campus just felt great,” he said. “My sister (Mallarie) goes there, and she has said many good things about it, so I wanted to experience it.
“Also, coach (David) Wood is the biggest reason I chose St. Thomas. He’s just an all-around great coach and person. I’m super excited about my future there.”
Wood just completed his first season with the school. The program finished its second full season since being reintroduced in 2020 after a 51-year hiatus. The team went 18-25 overall and 11-10 in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play this past season.
“I know that they have a fairly new program definitely on the come-up,” Munson said. “I’m excited to be a part of the start of a program, and I can’t wait to be a part of this amazing school history. I know coach Wood has a lot of high expectations for me and this team. He expects us to be great, and I know we are going to fall nothing less of his expectations.”
Munson was interested in McMurry University, Dallas College Richland Campus, Alvin Community College and Wharton County Junior College. Munson had an offer from McMurry but chose St.Thomas instead, he said.
“I am going in to be a pitcher only. Pitching is my favorite thing about baseball, and I can’t wait to keep developing and growing my pitching ability,” he said.
The lefty was named the District 24-3A Pitcher of the Year in 2022. His efforts helped the Panthers win the district title and advance to an area-round matchup for the first time since 2017. Munson threw a one-hitter and struck out 10 in a complete-game effort in Game 1 of a bidistrict series against Coldspring-Oakhurst.
To say Munson’s senior year was special is an understatement.
Munson also played on the Panthers basketball team that clinched the playoffs for the first time since the 2013-14 season and is a member of a graduating class that has enjoyed the best school year in athletics in recent memory for Danbury. The school’s football team witnessed a playoff berth in 2021, the powerlifting teams had state qualifiers and the softball team was crowned district champs.
“This year was nothing short of spectacular. I will cherish all of the memories and opportunities this year,” Munson said. “I had so much fun playing the sports that I love and making memories that will last a lifetime.
“Honestly, I wish I could go back and relive the entire year. I would do it exactly how I did this year, and I wouldn’t want anything to change because it was one of the best years of my life. I will miss Danbury, but it will always be a part of me and my life. I can’t wait for what the next four years hold, and I am super excited to be a Celt.”
He will study business.
