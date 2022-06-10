The Angleton Wildcats are hoping to be one of the final two squads standing in a 16-team bracket today at the Foster 7-on-7 Football Qualifying Tournament in Richmond.
Games will start at 5:30 p.m. with four pool winners combined as the four semifinalists. Pool A will face Pool B in one semifinal, and Pool C and D will face each in the other semifinal.
Pool A and B games will be played at Foster High School, and C and D games will be played at Briscoe Junior High.
Winners make it to the championship round, where both will automatically qualify for the Division I 7-on-7 State Tournament on June 23-25 at Veterans Park in College Station.
Angleton will be in Pool C with Cy Falls, Fulshear and Alvin Shadow Creek. The Wildcats will play those teams in that order.
“Over the past few seasons, Angleton has had quite a few skill guys who are very athletic and quick,” Angleton 7-on-7 coach Shunn Blanks said. “There have been some with some high IQ, so this should be a good test for the skill guys. That is our strength because we don’t have as many big guys like we do skill guys. So this should be good for us.”
The Wildcat roster includes Austin Stallman, Ernest Rodriguez, Kaden Jammer, Elijah Walker, Gabriel Alexander, Aaron Grear, Adrian Ewells, Sean Blanks, Kariyen Boniaby-Goins, Bryce Duron, Elijah Simmons, Amayas Martinez, Chancellor Whitaker, Deseahn Thomas, Ti’Shaun Davis, Myalek Woods, Braden Quarles, Jaden Pettway, Ryland Brown and Raiveon Smith.
“I feel like we will have a good showing because of the type of athletes we have,” Shunn Blanks said. “We’ve had some young teams the last couple of years who are very skilled. With not having a lot of size and some of these Wildcats have never played 7-on-7, it should be interesting.”
Ewells will be one of the quarterbacks for the Wildcats. Receivers are Boniaby-Goins, Walker, Stallman and Thomas, and Alexander will be out of the backfield.
“Predominantly during our workouts, we’ve been mainly just working on route running,” Blanks said. “On the defensive side, we just have been working on reading routes, so those are things that will help us on both sides of the ball.”
Last year, Angleton fell in the final pool game in the team’s lone 7-on-7 tournament at Foster.
“Cy-Falls and Shadow Creek are some of the bigger 6A schools, but I think we will match up well with those schools,” Blanks said. “Those are two good teams who have players that make plays over there as well.”
The game will consist of two 15-minutes halves, no time stoppage except for injury and no halftime. Games are played on a 45-yard field.
If Angleton does not advance in today’s competition, the Wildcats will attend one more 7-on-7 qualifier June 18 in Corpus Christi.
