Clear Springs came ready to play in Tuesday’s District 24-6A opener.
The Chargers raced out to a 9-0 lead through the first 2:20 of the game and racked up 50 points by halftime, all while shooting better than 50 percent from the floor to hand Brazoswood an 88-30 loss at the Performance Gym.
The Chargers (1-0, 11-5) enjoyed a 20-0 run in the second quarter after dominating in the paint with a 42-9 rebounding advantage, and their perimeter shooting was sharp, connected on 10 3-pointers in a span of 16:23.
Brazoswood (0-1, 5-14) had good looks at the basket, but Clear Springs was too much.
“We are young, we have a lot of sophomores and they fought hard today,” Bucs coach Michael Tummins said.
Making matters worse for Brazoswood was having seniors Colton Naquin and Papa Bousso not on the floor in the first half of Tuesday’s game, with Tummins chalking it up to “internal stuff.”
The Bucs shot 3-of-24 in the first half and offered little resistance against the Chargers’ fast-paced and efficient offense.
Both seniors played in the second half, which allowed the team to double their scoring output in the final 16 minutes.
Cameron Rodriguez spent little time getting the Brazoswood offense going in the second half by connecting on a jumper and nailing a 3-pointer after receiving the ball on a pass from Bousso.
Derek DeLong also knocked down a 3-pointer with 2:43 left in the third quarter.
Miguel Nava scored the first four points for the Bucs in the fourth quarter, beginning with a drive to the basket 33 seconds in and a field goal at the 5:53 mark on a pass from Jose Trevino. Naquin got in on the scoring with 3:17 left in a jumper and converted in transition 24 seconds later. DeLong knocked down a shot from downtown on a pass from Caleb Jefferson, and DeLong connected on a couple of free throws to close the game.
“We fought until the end against a good team,” Tummins said. “There was some stuff we had to get through in the first half, we got it handled and we moved on.”
Clear Springs began the day by scoring on seven of their first seven possessions to lead 16-3 with 2:39 left in the opening quarter. DeLong’s 3-pointer on a pass from Rodriguez was the lone blemish during that run.
The Chargers pulled away in the second quarter with a 20-0 run in 4:56.
Hadi Ghoson got the run going with the third of four second-quarter 3-pointers by Springs, followed by a drive in the lane by David Emelife. Alec Belter connected on a bucket in transition and Emelife recorded back-to-back putbacks. Michael Sylvalie hit from beyond the arc and Emelife scored on back-to-back drives to the basket. Belter’s pass set up the final bucket of the quarter for Spring and concluded the 20-0 run that made it a 50-6 game.
Two free throws by Trevino and a putback by Nava set the halftime score at 50-10. Clear Springs finished 22-of-34 (64.7 percent) from the floor in the first half, including 5-of-7 (71.4 percent) from 3-point range. For the game, the Chargers were 10-of-15 (66.6 percent) from downtown.
Tuesday’s loss continues the Bucs district losing skid, which stretched to 30 games. The team’s last district victory came Jan. 31, 2020, against Alief Taylor.
Brazoswood will look to rebound next week in the 49th annual Brazosport ISD Holiday Classic. The Bucs open the tournament against Angleton at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 27 at Brazoswood High School.
