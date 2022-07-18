Clarence “Sweeny” Williams made 111 appearances, starting 94 games for eight years with the Green Bay Packers.
Before arriving at the NFL, Williams created havoc at George Washington Carver High School in Sweeny and Prairie View A&M in Dallas.
Williams will be inducted Saturday at the Prairie View Interscholastic League Coaches Association Hall of Honor/Hall of Fame.
Besides being a playmaker at Sweeny, Williams also had a fondness for basketball. Williams was named “Sweeny” during his time at the Carver School.
Earning a scholarship to Prairie View A&M, Williams continued his growth in football and track and field.
It wasn’t until the 11th round that the Dallas Cowboys took a chance on Williams in 1969. He spent his first NFL season on the Taxi Squad.
In Green Bay, Herb Adderley requested a trade with the Packers after a feud with the general manager. A deal was struck between both teams as Williams and Malcolm Walker were headed to Green Bay and the Cowboys getting the future Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback.
At 6-foot-5, 255 pounds, the 26-year-old Williams started the last seven games of the 1970 season at left defensive end. It was a position he held for the next 107 consecutive games with the Packers.
During the 1972 season, Williams led them in sacks with nine, although it wasn’t an official statistic for another 10 years.
That same 72 season against Minnesota Viking future Pro Football Hall of Fame Ron Yary in what was a division-clinching contest, Williams was up to the task by sacking Fran Tarkington three times in a 23-7 victory.
Although his best season of getting to quarterbacks was in 1975 with 10 1/2 sacks, during a 2004 interview, Williams didn’t think it was his best year, at least not like the one in 1972.
“I don’t think I had a great year after that year,” Williams said. “I had solid years.”
Besides pushing the needle on the defensive line with the Packers, Williams was also a player representative during his career.
During the 1977 season, Williams played both defensive end and tackle before being released during training camp the following year.
Williams earned the nickname Big Cat during his stay in Green Bay.
A Green Bay resident by that time, Williams stayed close to the game by landing a job at St. Norbert College as a defensive end coach. From 1988-91, he coached at Southeast Missouri State.
