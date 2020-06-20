ANGLETON — An Angleton ISD athlete’s positive test shut down part of the district’s summer training program days after a Brazosport ISD athlete’s positive COVID-19 test led to dozens quarantining.
An Angleton athlete tested positive for COVID-19 Friday morning.
“Effective immediately, the boys athletic summer training program will not continue to meet ... At this time, we plan for the program to resume July 6,” a district statement said.
Officials are taking the right precautions and have student safety at the top of their agenda, Athletics Director Jason Brittain said.
“The safety of our student athletes and staff is our No. 1 priority,” Brittain said. “The steps we are taking as a result of the positive test are above what is required by the Texas Education Agency and the UIL to ensure that safety.”
While the boys’ program is suspended, the girls’ athletic summer training program and the swim program will continue since they haven’t shared a space any haven’t been in contact with each other since the programs started, the statement said.
They will also continue to monitor and screen all students who participate in the summer training programs and disinfect and clean all the equipment and spaces the athletes have used and been around, according to the statement.
Though staff doesn’t know whether the athlete was infected with the virus at the training program, they’re making a plan for the student-athletes’ return to a safe environment.
“We’re always reevaluating everything we do. It’s a very fluid situation and we have to be careful not to only evaluate when something goes wrong,” Brittain said.
Sweeny ISD and Columbia-Brazoria ISD haven’t had any positive or possible cases as of Friday and Brazosport ISD has had no new cases since the first Wednesday morning.
“We’re continuing to check all the UIL guidelines and nothing has been reported to us at this time,” C-BISD Athletics Director Brent Mascheck said.
