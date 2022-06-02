SWEENY
Darian Harris knew who would make a great sidekick when she took charge of the Sweeny softball program last summer. Janae Whiteside had spent four years there already.
The two had worked together on subvarsity teams, and when Melissa Hansen moved on as head softball coach after last season, Harris moved up from assistant coach to replace her. Bringing Whiteside along as her assistance was a no-brainer, Harris said.
“She’s been absolutely awesome, and I have enjoyed having her because she gives me a different perspective on things,” Harris said. “At times she will make me see things that I don’t see, but most of the time we are on the same page and thinking the same thing. That’s a reason for us working so well together; she’s a great sounding board for me and there for me in anything that I need. On top of that is that she challenges me and challenges the girls.”
In their first full season, Harris and Whiteside have guided the Lady Dogs to the pinnacle of Class 4A softball in Texas — the UIL State Championship Tournament. Their team will take on Bullard at 4 p.m. today in the state semifinals.
Harris and Whiteside know this season’s success has been a team effort, both for the coaches and players.
“Watching them from the beginning to now and just how they’ve come together to play for each other has been big,” Harris said. “Some have gotten out of the ‘play-for-myself’ mindset — that’s how far we’ve come — and the postseason has shown that because they’ve taken away the selfishness and started doing things for each other. That’s the most rewarding part, to see them buy into the things we’ve been talking about from day one. Just watching them play together and trust each other with smiles on their faces after winning these series each weekend has shown me how humble they can be.”
A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, Whiteside is in her fourth year coaching at Sweeny, but her first on varsity.
“We’ve coached volleyball together the last four years at the junior high, and this year we worked together again in junior high volleyball and basketball,” Whiteside said. “And now varsity softball, so we’ve been together all year this year.”
She came to Sweeny after three years at Fort Bend Travis and 18 years coaching in North Carolina, handling multiple sports.
“At the beginning of this season, coach Harris and I sat down and I asked coach what she saw for this team and what direction can we go, because she had been with the program for three years, and not being a part of it, I wanted to get a feel on what I was walking into,” Whiteside said. “At that time, the coach told me that they had so much talent and so much ability, but the only thing we needed to do was to make the girls believe that. So that’s been our focus to prepare them for a bigger stage like what we are about to face. We’ve let the girls know that it’s there and it’s ours for the taking.”
Harris’ youth and Whiteside’s more than two decades of coaching have made for an effective pairing.
“The reason me and Whiteside balance each other out is because she has more experience with the coaching side of it, and I have more experience with the playing side of it,” Harris said. “So that’s why it works great because she can see things from the coaching side whereas I can be thinking as a player.”
Both Harris or Whiteside believe making it to state was just meant to be.
“Knowing and having the faith and confidence in myself and in coach Harris, along with having worked together for the past few years, it’s not surprising to me at all that this worked,” Whiteside said. “I knew that if we had the right combination of what we can bring to the table along with the girls bringing what they have to the table, then it was going to be something special, and it’s been just that.”
