Girls Basketball

East Bernard 52, Danbury 45

Sweeny 47, Iowa Colony 41

Clear Creek 67, Brazoswood 19

Brazosport 42, La Marque 36

La Porte 58, Angleton 27

Boys Basketball

Hitchcock 42, Angleton 39

Brazoswood 68, Alvin 41

Pasadena 90, Columbia 50

Iowa Colony 71, Terry 54

Northbrook 68, Danbury 65, F/OT

Jake Dowling is the sports editor for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0161 or by email at jake.dowling@thefacts.com.

