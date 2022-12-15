TUESDAY SCOREBOARD Dec 15, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Girls BasketballEast Bernard 52, Danbury 45Sweeny 47, Iowa Colony 41Clear Creek 67, Brazoswood 19Brazosport 42, La Marque 36La Porte 58, Angleton 27Boys BasketballHitchcock 42, Angleton 39Brazoswood 68, Alvin 41Pasadena 90, Columbia 50Iowa Colony 71, Terry 54Northbrook 68, Danbury 65, F/OT Jake Dowling is the sports editor for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0161 or by email at jake.dowling@thefacts.com. 