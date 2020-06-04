The 31st Annual Coastal Conversation Association Star fishing tournament kicked off another year with the release of 60 tagged redfish and the need for registered participants is high.
Fishers are catching the released redfish, but they can’t win the prizes without registration.
“We’re just using our normal channels with social media and the media partners we have,” CCA Texas STAR Tournament Assistant Director Dylan Sassman said. “We just got two winners today from Galveston and Corpus Christi. They have to take a polygraph test beforehand to be official, but for now we have two.”
A polygraph test is used for the top prizes to make sure everything is fair and kept on a level playing field, Sassman said.
The fist five STAR anglers who bring in a tagged redfish take home a new 2020 Ford F-150 “Texas Edition” and a 23’ Haynie BigFoot boat. The next five receive a 23’ Haynie BigFoot boat with a Mercury 150L ProXS Optimax motor and Coastline trailers.
Kids under 18 can also enter and be eligible to win scholarships and other prizes offered by the CCA Texas STAR tournament, which makes it even better because everyone that’s registered across Texas has a chance to win, Sassman said.
“Anybody has a chance to win the prizes we have,” he said. “As long as they’re registered STAR anglers, they can do it.”
Fishers can stack their chances of winning prizes by going after the less glamour fish like gafftop, sheepshead and flounder as they can also win them prizes, Sassman said.
Anyone can register for the STAR tournament at any time before the end of Labor Day, September 7.
CCA members can register for the tournament for $25 with their $35 membership and kids can register for free with a $10 youth membership at www.startournament.org or by calling 713-622-4222.
