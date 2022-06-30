In its 75th year, the Freeport Host Lions Club Fishin’ Fiesta could have a bumpy start to what could be a good finish.
Setting up shop at Freeport Municipal Park, the four-day tournament schedule is in its second year instead of the usual five days.
“It worked out perfect for us last year, and we thought five days was just too much on us, and we quizzed some of the anglers and most were good with it,” Fishin’ Fiesta Co-Chairman Ken Tyner said. “One of the main reasons was that most of the big fishing tournaments across the state were doing four days instead of five. Some couldn’t believe we’d been doing five days for a long time. It worked out well for us last year, and we will probably keep doing that unless something changes.”
Fishing started at 12:01 a.m. today and will continue until 3 p.m. Sunday. During the tournament will be adult anglers in the Offshore and Inshore divisions vying for the top prize of $7,500.
“So we upped the grand prize for the Inshore and Offshore. It was $5,000 for both, but since this was the 75th anniversary, we decided to up that to $7,500,” Tyner said. “We also paid a bit more for the fireworks because we asked them if they could come up with something for this 75th anniversary, adding a bit of spice to that.”
The adult Offshore will have eight categories, and the Inshore will have 10.
The grand prize for both for the Offshore and Inshore juvenile division is a lifetime fishing license.
Rain is always a factor, which could be the case as the Fishin’ Fiesta gets going.
“Of course, looking at the radar, it looks like most of the major rain will be Thursday and Friday, with it clearing up by Saturday,” Tyner said. “We’ve been begging for rain for two months, and now that it is here, it will affect us, but it’s something that we can’t help. But the park drains well, and hopefully, the barbecue cookers will be all right with this moisture coming in.
“The only other change is the return of bands on Friday and Saturday. It will be a country western/Hispanic night, and we will have about 10 to 12 vendors, which we have not had in two years. Also, for the entertainment, we will be selling alcoholic beverages, which is back after two years of not doing that.”
The Fishin’ Fiesta could also be affected in various ways this year by the state of the national economy.
“We will have some competition from the city of Trinity BBQ Cook-Off, which is a doubleheader, so they are having two cook-offs in one weekend,” Fishin’ Fiesta Co-Chairman Chris Motley said. “Trinity is offering $20,000 for each day, and there is no way that we can compete with that. Maybe because of that, we are seeing a very low commitment from barbecue teams this year. Or it could be because of the fuel prices or meat prices that we only have about 17 teams registered as of today.
“So it might be pretty slim this year with our barbecue.”
The total prize money for the barbecue cook-off is $5,000. However, it is an IBCA-sanctioned Texas State Championship event, which could attract teams from across the state.
“Because some of these cook-offs, teams earn points with the International Barbecue Association, there has to be a minimum of 25 teams to qualify for the state championship,” Tyner said. “But we can only have 11 teams so that they can earn points, and at this point, we do not have 25 teams yet. That’s a big deal for us because we’ve never had problems attracting teams to this barbecue cook-off.
“Last year, we had about 48 teams, but this is a trying year that we are dealing with.”
The weigh station at the Freeport Municipal Park, 421 N. Brazosport Blvd., will open at 10 a.m. today, Friday and Sunday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The weigh station will close at 8 p.m. today, 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
The award ceremony will get going at 5 p.m. Sunday at the pavilion.
