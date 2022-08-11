COLUMBIA
Columbia has established a consistent standard of success throughout the last four seasons.
Now it’s about building on that success.
The Roughnecks have punched their ticket to the UIL state football playoffs in three of the last four seasons, including last year, when the team beat top-seed North Forest in convincing fashion and advanced to the second round of the postseason.
“Now we have to take the next step of making that run,” Roughnecks coach Brent Mascheck said. “I always tell the kids, you can’t worry about something 10 or 12 weeks down the road — all you can worry about is today. What are you going to do to get better today?
“That is the most important thing.”
It’s easier to build on your success when more players return than leave. The program brings back 24 players from a year ago, half of them starters — including five on offense and seven on defense.
The defense has a new identity that caters to the strength of its line and brings flexibility for a talented secondary, while the offense will see a revamped backfield running behind a stout offensive line and guided by a veteran quarterback who can sling the ball.
“We build our team from the inside-out,” Mascheck said. “A lot of teams build from the outside-in with the skill guys, but we still believe in building a team from the offensive and defensive lines and then building out from there.
“Right now, we feel the strength of our team is on the offensive and defensive lines, and the other parts will catch up.”
Tate Thrasher returns at quarterback, and his ability to throw the ball opened the running game for the Roughnecks, Mascheck said. Thrasher was 34-of-82 passing for 864 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.
However, the biggest revamped position is the one behind him in the backfield, as running back Jordan Woodard and fullback Jourdan Concepcion both graduated. The program also lost back Xavier Butler, who transferred to Brazosport in the offseason, and Jarrett Donley II, a complementary back for the big three.
Woodard — who signed with defending national champion the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor — was a 1,300-yard rusher and scored 25 touchdowns last season. He accounted for 40 percent of the team’s rushing yards and nearly half of the ’Necks’ rushing touchdowns.
Junior Trevon Lewis looks to be a candidate to lead the Roughnecks’ run game. He has bulked up in the offseason and has had a great summer, the coach said.
“We did lose three good backs, but we gained six or seven backs,” Mascheck said. “I think Trevon Lewis has grabbed one of those running back spots, Kavion Lewis looked good, Kai Castile has looked decent, Blake Osteen, Jahiem Campbell, and a little bit of a surprise is Grant Thrasher, Tate’s younger brother, who is a sophomore.
“The deal with our running backs is they do so much in our offense. We call them running backs, but they are also receivers and blockers — they are doing a little bit of everything. And we feel like we will get three, four or five of them going in that right direction. Right now, we are trying to find those three running backs.”
While it will take several weeks to find the right players to fill the other two spots in the backfield, Mascheck knows he has stability in front of them.
The bulk of the Roughnecks’ five returning offensive starters is in the trenches.
Tackles Mason Wallace and Elijah Burton and guards Payton Johnson and Jacob Brown will anchor the line around Teague Prewit and Hunter Lancaster. They are both battling for the starting center position. Gage Raley and Cade Lamb fill out the tight end spots.
“Teague has worked so hard this offseason in the summer, and I think he has a chance to be a good center,” Mascheck said.
The Roughnecks return receivers Jamarcus Higgins and Parker Kingrea — who had four receptions for 121 yards and one touchdown last season. Both bring a change of pace to the run-dominated Wing-T.
“Those guys can catch the ball and make things happen,” Mascheck said. “We have to be able to throw the ball. The three of the four years we have had success is when we have been able to throw the ball.”
However, the main focus is to be physical, run the ball and stop the run on defense, which is why the Roughnecks are switching to a 4-2-5 defense.
Last season’s team was out of the 3-4 and struggled against the rush. With depth in the trenches this year, Mascheck opted to switch to an even front with nickel coverage.
“We have a lot of young defensive linemen coming out,” Mascheck said.
Over the years, Columbia has done some good things utilizing a 3-4 front, the coach said, but the 4-2-5 look — which is becoming popular locally — gives the ’Necks the ability to offer different looks in the secondary, especially with the “star” or “rover” position. That position demands a corner taking on a slot receiver, blitzing the quarterback from the edge, helping in the run game on the perimeter and lining up against a tight end.
“It’s very similar to TCU’s scheme under Gary Patterson,” Mascheck said. “It’s about finding a way to put your players in the best position.”
Lamb, Diego Acevedo and Gavin Gros (18 tackles, five tackles for a loss, two sacks, three quarterback hurries) are returning lettermen and Johnson and Ryder Burrow round out the top five in that unit.
“We feel the front four will be the strength of the team when it is all said and done,” Mascheck said.
Daxton Newell and Naqualyn Grice — coming off an ACL injury — will occupy the safety spots. Grice can also carry the ball as the senior showed promise in his sophomore season with 88 yards on 22 carries.
Senior Makailum Castile can also run the ball, but his focus will be playing free safety. Castile led the team last year in tackles with 95 and registered three tackles for a loss. He also had one interception, two passes defensed, three fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles.
“In our defense, the free safety is our quarterback of the defense,” Mascheck said. “He is making calls and checks, and we have been pleased with him.”
Linebacker Zachary White (85 tackles, six tackles for a loss) returns to occupy one of the two spots, and sophomore Casey Webb (four tackles) is making a run at the starting lineup. Cole Gotcher (50 tackles) and Clarence Thomas (18 tackles, one sack) add depth to the positions.
“We feel we have four good inside linebackers for two positions,” Mascheck said. “We always talk about how it’s good to have competition, and those are the things we see.”
Rounding out the defense are returning cornerbacks Justin Cottrell (46 tackles), Braylon Thomas and Higgins will play the “rover” position in the nickel base. As a junior, Higgins was second on the team in tackles with 93 with two interceptions and eight passes defensed.
“Teaching a new system has been a challenge, but the kids have picked up on it, and the more live action we see, the better we will get,” Mascheck said. “At the end of the day, we are not looking for size, we want competitors, and that is what we are looking for in these next two scrimmages and non-district games.”
Regardless of who carries the ball or how stout the Roughnecks’ line units are, Mascheck preaches the fundamentals and discipline.
Every day for 10 minutes, the coaching staff has players work on drills to improve their football fundamentals and remain disciplined within their craft. Those two elements are paramount in a Wing-T offense predicated on running the ball, using precise cuts by the backs and clean blocks by linemen.
“Fundamentals and discipline at the end of the day are going to win big games,” Mascheck said. “When all hell breaks loose, it goes back to fundamentals and discipline, and those are the things we focus on here.”
The Roughnecks will host a scrimmage today against Santa Fe..
