Though it was a short stay for Brazoswood alum Esabella Casas and San Jacincto College at the National Junior College Athletic Association national softball tournament, the freshman learned a lot from the experience, she said.
“I just wanted to be able to get experience and find out what it’s all about,” Casas said. “But I also wanted to experience the different weather than in Texas and, of course, the different atmospheres of the other teams.”
A first baseman at San Jac, she started the 2022 season strong and was hitting in the No. 3 spot before things derailed.
“We were playing in a tournament and I got hurt by pulling my hamstring,” she said. “I was out for about six weeks, so that cost me about half of the conference games. That pretty much soaked up the season, which was very depressing for me because I wanted to go out there and I wanted to play.”
Trying to heal as fast as she could to get back on the field, not being able to contribute proved difficult for her.
“I didn’t play much once I returned, but I am better,” she said. “Upon my return I didn’t get many opportunities because a majority of our team are sophomores and they were the ones who played. I am just trying to make the most of it with every opportunity that I do get. But on the bright side I am here for another year.”
San Jac went 3-0 at the Region XIV Tournament to earn an automatic bid to the softball World Series at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex in Yuma, Arizona.
In the region tournament, the Lady Coyotes beat Paris Junior College (4-1), Tyler Junior College (3-0) and Bossier Parish College (3-1).
It was the second year in a row that the Coyotes had won their conference and Region XIV tournaments, and the World Series trip was the team’s sixth.
Cases saw some playing time in the conference and regional games.
“It just tried taking advantage of those opportunities,” she said. “But I kept working on getting my muscle stronger and just getting back to the field. I tried having a strong mindset, especially when one is on the field just knowing that one is capable of doing anything and everything and being able to bounce back from plays. At first I was upset because it happened to me, but I just tried staying positive.”
San Jac opened the JUCO World Series with a 4-1 loss to the Odessa College Wranglers, then lost their second game 9-8 to Seminole State College in eight innings to get eliminated.
“This was a team where everyone just got along well and they just meshed well, being able to string things together,” Casas said. “Even when someone was replaced, there was no break in the momentum because even bench players just picked up their play. So seeing that helped everyone because they knew that this team wanted to win and want to be the best.”
Casas can’t wait to return to the field next season.
“Things just fell in place for me to come here and I didn’t want to go to far,” she said.
San Jac finished the year at 42-17 overall.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.