FREEPORT
A child with cancer endures pain, hours of chemotherapy and faces an uncertain future daily, but even as something as short as a minute away from facing the daunting task of beating cancer can turn out to be the best day of that child’s young life.
It’s what Kids Unlimited Foundation strives for in its handful of events each year, and the nonprofit hopes to make a child’s day next week in Freeport.
Once a staple activity for the Pearland-based organization, the Offshore Fishing Adventure returns July 23 to the shores of Freeport after a short hiatus.
“Our mission is to put smiles on the faces and laughter in the voices of these special kids,” said Carolyn Howren, board member and treasurer of the nonprofit. “Our saying by doing these events is, ‘If we can help them forget the awful existence of cancer for even a minute, then our dreams become a reality.’
“Most of these kids would not have these opportunities if we did not make it for them.”
The event begins with a meet and greet the night before at On The River Restaurant.
“We present the kids and the boat crews,” Howren said. “We invite the kid and their parent that’s coming on the boat, the owner, the captain and crew and the volunteers who are going to be there.
“We invite out on this trip a child with cancer and one parent.”
The child and their parent are put up at a hotel and will have breakfast early in the morning before fishing around 6 a.m.
“This year, we are going to have four large, yacht-type boats, and some of those went out with us last year,” Howren said. “I think they go out about 30 miles. It depends on what the owners and the captains agree would be the best place for the kids to catch fish.”
Once they return for the day, the boat owners will clean the fish, and the kids can take them home. Kids Unlimited will supply ice chips for the patients, Howren said.
“The catfish tournament is similar to this because the kids all fished with a volunteer fisherman as a team, and they competed in the actual tournament,” Howren said. “The Offshore Adventure is not a tournament; they just go out there and catch as much fish as possible.”
The Foundation hosts various events every other month, Howren said, including a catfish tournament in late March at the Kids Unlimited Ranch in Pearland, a bass fishing tournament, a family camp weekend and the family Christmas party.
“For this event, we try to get the most amount of kids out as we can because there’s that many that we can have to go out; that’s why we limit it to a patient and one parent,” Howren said.
Kids Unlimited serves many kids, but for the Offshore Adventure, the nonprofit must restrict the number of children because of the limited space on the boats.
“We have a family liaison who deals with the kids all of the time, so she knows which kids can use something the most,” Howren said. “None who went last year are going (this year), and some kids that needed a pick-me-up or that need something right now were picked.”
Some of the kids picked are either in treatment, but most are in remission, Howren said.
“These cancer children, once they go through all that chemo, many of them have lifelong problems,” Howren said.
Kids Unlimited was founded in 1994, and the Offshore Fishing Adventure was a staple event for the nonprofit for many years until the cost of renting the boats became too much for the nonprofit to handle, Howren said.
However, the board member and nonprofit treasurer credited the efforts of Freeport LNG in helping bring the event back to Freeport last year.
“They are the main sponsor of the event, and they wanted to bring it back,” she said. “I think we gave two- to three-week notices for the event, but we made it happen.”
While many of the more than 250 families the nonprofit serves are from the Houston area, the nonprofit also sees many patients from Brazoria County, mainly in Lake Jackson and Freeport, Howren said.
“And everything we do for the event, we keep within the county to support local businesses, like the hotel and the restaurant,” Howren said.
Last year, Hooked on the Brazos participated in a send-off to the kids before they went out on the water.
“Going out this time are some of our long-term cancer survivors and young adults,” Howren said. “We never give up our kids. Once they are cancer-free, even when they are adults, they are always our kids; many stay with us and are volunteers now.
“And they are great mentors for younger kids who are scared and going through treatment. We also work as a support group, which is why we like to include families in these activities. They are all in it together.”
